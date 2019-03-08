Search

Cricket: Buttleman very proud to make Essex debut

PUBLISHED: 08:08 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 04 June 2019

Adam Lyth hits 6 runs for Yorkshire as Will Buttleman looks on from behind the stumps during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

Adam Lyth hits 6 runs for Yorkshire as Will Buttleman looks on from behind the stumps during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex youngster Will Buttleman admitted it was a very proud moment to make his first-class debut for the county against Yorkshire at Headingley.

Teenager Buttleman, fresh from scoring a century for Brentwood in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division against Chelmsford on Saturday, was called into the side as Essex's wicketkeeping crisis continued.

With Adam Wheater, Michael Pepper and loanee Robbie White all sideliend, the 19-year-old took a couple of catches off Jamie Porter and Sam Cook as the home side closed on 289-6 on the first day of their County Championship Division One encounter.

"I found out from Anthony McGrath when I was having Sunday lunch with my family," said Buttleman.

"I saw who the caller was and straightaway knew what it was going to be about given the situation with our keepers. So two hours later, I drove straight up here.

"I got lift in this morning with Alastair Cook, so walking into ground with him was unbelievable. It made me very proud.

"I thought it was a good day for the boys.

"We knew if we stuck around and hit our lengths - Harmer at one end, he's hard to get away - we'd build pressure and the wickets would come. And they did.

"It would have been nice to get a couple more at the end, but hopefully they'll come in the morning."

