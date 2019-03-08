Search

SNEL Cup: Brentwood beat holders Hornchurch in final

PUBLISHED: 15:34 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 26 August 2019

Ian Belchamber of Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ian Belchamber of Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood lifted the Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup after beating holders Hornchurch in the final at Southend on Bank Holiday Monday.

Dave Hammond top scored with 26 as Brentwood won a low-scoring Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup final (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Dave Hammond top scored with 26 as Brentwood won a low-scoring Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup final (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

And Aaron West's side will hope it's the first half of a double, with them sitting 21 points clear at the top of the Premier Division table with two games remaining.

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon chose to bat after winning the toss, but Paul Murray fell to Anthony Giles without scoring.

Ash Casey dismissed Ronnie Saunders to leave Hornchurch 20-2 and Gordon followed after being given out 'obstructing the field'.

Giles (2-17) got rid of dangerman Merv Westfield for just a single to leave Hornchurch 29-4, before Michael Bones joined Mark James and steadied the ship.

Charlie Griffiths (2-19) ended their partnership, though, and after Ian Belchamber helped himself to 4-8 in six overs, wrapped up the innings for just 83 in the 22nd over when dismissing last man Marc Whitlock.

Gordon (3-20) hit back with the ball, dismissing Guy Balmford for a second-ball duck, opposite number West cheaply and Griffiths for a run-a-ball 21 to leave Brentwood 35-3.

Gayan Sirisoma (2-25) accounted for Jack Hebron with the total on 53 and Dave Hammond (26) to make it 76-5.

But Joe Buttleman and James Redwood took Brentwood to their modest target with five wickets in hand in the 21st over.

