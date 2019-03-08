SNEL Premier: Brentwood get back to winning ways and Wanstead beat rivals Ilford

J Hebron of Brentwood. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood bounce back with a win over Belhus, Wanstead claim victory over rivals Ilford and Hornchurch beat Chingford in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

Brentwood bounced back from last week's surprise defeat to Billericay with a comfortable win over Belhus on Saturday.

The Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division leaders won the toss and elected to bat but number one batsman Will Buttleman was dismissed early on for just two runs.

However, Guy Balmford (21), captain Aaron West (54), Jack Hebron (65) and Joe Buttleman (51) combined to put their side on 212-5.

Max Osborne's (42-3) bowling efforts weren't enough to stop Brentwood reaching a total of 222-7 by the time the 50 overs were up.

Matt Doran opened the batting well for Belhus, hitting 26 off 46 balls before being dismissed, while captain Danny Joyce was out for 12.

Belhus' batsmen failed to match the big scores of their opponents and some fantastic bowling from Ian Belchamber (17-4) and Charlie Griffiths (29-3) helped their side bowl their opponents out for 95.

Second place Wanstead & Snaresbrook claimed bragging rights over local rivals Ilford in an extremely close game.

Wanstead opened the batting, with number two batsman Hassan Chowdhury scoring 54 off 61 balls before being dismissed for lbw to help his team to victory, while Tom Cummins (51) continued his good form.

Naivedyam Dwivedi also reached 43 not out, with the Herons finishing on 219-9.

Mehtab Malik took four wickets for Ilford, who then racked up the runs early on, with Nigel Jacobs and Talha Mumtaz hitting 36 and 33 respectively.

But some fine bowling from Jack Lord (45-3) and Mohammed Fayyaz Khan (20-2) helped their side to victory.

Gagan Bhogal (33) and Haaris Ayub (49) rallied late on but were both caught, Bhogal from a Jahansher Akbar ball and Chowdhury catch, while Ayub was caught by Jonathan Das following a Zain Shahzad ball.

Mehtab Malik finished on 23 not out and Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa was run out by his opposition captain Joe Ellis-Grewal to secure a narrow Wanstead victory, with Ilford finishing on 205 after 48.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Hornchurch picked up a narrow victory over Chingford.

Chingford opted to bat first but Alex Agedah was bowled out by Billy Gordon for a duck, before number two batsman Alexander Maskell was caught by Michael Bones off a Gordon delivery on two runs.

But magnificent batting performances from Andrew MacGregor (92) and Peter McDermott (77), before both being dismissed by Adam Derham (44-4), helped them finish on 262-5.

Ronnie Saunders (67) and Gordon (39) helped put Hornchurch in a good position, before Merv Westfield (37) and Michael Bones (48) added to the total and put them on 217-6.

Zeeshan Khan and Marc Whitlock ended the innings with 15 and 3 respectively to get their side over the line, finishing on 266-9 after 49 overs of the 50.