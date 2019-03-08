Brentwood skipper West is excited for Wanstead clash

Brentwood captain Aaron West is excited about facing potential title rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook on the opening day of the 2019 season.

Aaron West of Brentwood during Hornchurch CC (bowling) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 2nd June 2018 Aaron West of Brentwood during Hornchurch CC (bowling) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 2nd June 2018

West and his side will welcome The Herons to The Old County Ground on Saturday for their first Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division clash of the summer.

And the skipper revealed his squad have been looking forward to this match since the fixtures were released in February.

"We're looking forward it. In pre-season and the cup games we've played, we've been playing pretty well so we go into it full of confidence," West said.

"I think it was in February when the fixtures came out, everyone always has a look and is eager to see, and to get Wanstead on the first day was quite exciting.

"I think it's nice that it's at home for us, but it will also be a good indicator of where we're at as they will be one of the sides that are up there."

The attacking batsman, who also bowls, knows it will be a tough test against Joe Ellis-Grewal's side.

West added: "We've been sort of challenging each other in several competitions over the last few years, so we know them very well, but they know us very well.

"It's about us being on top of our game on the day."

The captain and former Essex 2nd XI man refused to pin-point any danger men from the opposition but did praise Wanstead's spin attack.

"I wouldn't pin-point one player, but I know they've got a very good spin attack, they've got three very good spinners so that's something we'll look to counter," he added.

"We're fairly confident in our own ability; we've got some very good seamers this year.

"Hopefully the rain stays away, but conditions might suit us a little bit with a bit of moisture in the wicket."

Brentwood cruised to a 283-run win over Benfleet in the first round of the League Cup, before brushing Harold Wood aside with a five-wicket victory last weekend to progress.

"We hit our stride straight away in the cup," said West. "That's been really positive, and we've actually got our strongest XI available this weekend.

"Over the winter when I was writing it down on paper I've actually picked that eleven for this weekend."