Brentwood captain West full of praise for Australian bowler Nick Winter

N Winter of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Australian bowler Nick Winter claimed another eight-wicket haul as Brentwood beat Ilford by 157 runs at the Old County Ground to make it five wins out of five this season.

J Buttleman of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Skipper Aaron West was delighted with another win to make them five for five in the time fixtures to keep them top of the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division.

And the former Essex 2nd XI batsman was quick to heap praise on Winter for his superb display.

"As you've seen first hand being here today (Saturday), he's a very good bowler, he attacks the stumps and always puts pressure on the batsman which is just exceptional," West said.

"Our batters did an excellent job to put 250 on the board on probably not the easiest wicket and they went very defensive on us, so it was good to see our batters get stuck in, with a few boys getting scores.

J Hebron of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

"Jack Hebron got 92 and Joe Buttleman got 60 odd not out, so it was good to get the 250 on the board and have something to bowl at."

Captain West chose to bat after winning the toss but saw Will Buttleman fall cheaply, having made his county championship debut for Essex against Yorkshire at Headingley during the week.

Guy Balmford hit six fours in his 43 from 65 balls and West added 38 to take the home side into three figures.

And a 124-run stand between newcomer Jack Hebron and Joe Buttleman set up the chance of a declaration at 250-4 after 62 overs.

Hebron fell eight runs short of a century after hitting three sixes and four fours, while Buttleman was unbeaten on 66 from 91 deliveries, after a six and four fours.

Ilford reached 21 without loss in reply, before Winter removed Akash Raji and Harsh Kumar with successive balls.

The Australian dismissed Talha Mumtaz and Mohammad Ahktar in the space of three balls to make it 35-4, then completed his five-wicket haul when bowling Nigel Jacobs for 13, having faced 61 balls.

Charlie Griffiths got in on the act to get rid of Hamza Muhammad and leave Ilford 40-6, before Gagan Bhogal and Haaris Ayub managed to stem the flow of wickets temporarily.

But Bhogal (22) edged Winter behind to James Redwood and Bibin Chacko followed next ball to make it 70-8 and leave Ilford on the brink.

Sam Shirzay became the fifth Ilford batsman to fall without scoring as he became Winter's (8-37) final victim of the day with the total on 78.

Ayub finished unbeaten on 35, having hit a six and five fours, as Ian Belchamber claimed the wicket of last man Mehtab Malik.

"We're always confident, we wanted to get to 250 and we declared as we were happy with that target.

"As you can see with our attack and especially with Nick we're always confident and we bowled them out for another score under 100."