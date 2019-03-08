Brentwood's West says they can't take Ilford too lightly

Adam Lyth in batting action for Yorkshire as Will Buttleman looks on from behind the stumps during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West wants to end the spell of timed games in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division unbeaten as they face struggling Ilford this weekend.

Brentwood's Nick Winter celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Brentwood's Nick Winter celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wood welcome Theeban Tavarasa's outfit to the Old County Ground on Saturday as they look to make it five consecutive league wins.

But long-serving skipper West insists they must not take the Valentines Park side lightly.

"Ilford are a funny side. On their day they can beat anyone, and they've got some very talented players," West said.

"They've been flirting with relegation the last few years, but we're not going to take them lightly.

"We know they've got some quality players who can win games of cricket, for us we've got to do our job and hopefully we'll be five from five in the timed games."

Former Essex 2nd XI batsman West pin-pointed Nigel Jacobs and bowler Tavarasa as their opponent's danger men.

"I've been keeping an eye on their scorecards, Nigel Jacobs has scored quite a lot of runs, and their captain Theeban is a good bowler so we know they have quality," he added.

But Brentwood head into the clash on the back of a emphatic 127-run victory over Chelmsford last weekend, which allowed them to create a gap at the top of the table.

Will Buttleman (101) helped his side reached 190 before they bowled Chelmsford out for 63 thanks to an eight-wicket haul from Australian Nick Winter.

Youngster Buttleman was then called up by Essex for his county championship debut against Yorkshire on Monday and West has backed him to stamp his mark on the county stage.

"As a club we want to try producing players to go on and play for the county, so it's excellent for Will.

"The luck has gone his way, on Saturday a couple of the Essex coaches were watching, and he performed with the bat and keeping. Essex's loan signing Robbie White twisted his ankle the day before so Will has been given his chance.

"Will is such a confident lad that once he's in there, he'll fully take his chance, and I'm looking forward to seeing him bat as the form he is in I'm sure he'll score some runs."