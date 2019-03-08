Brentwood have one eye on big title clash at Wanstead

Brentwood captain Aaron West says his side can't help but have one eye on their clash with title rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook already.

The Old County Ground side must first travel away to Chingford on Saturday as they look to make it back-to-back victories in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division and remain at the top of the table.

But the following week they will head to Overton Drive for a top-of-the-table clash.

"We've got to go there and get another win," West said.

"Everyone is looking forward to the game against Wanstead in two weeks time, but first it's about Chingford.

"We've got two tough away games, so it will be a good challenge for us."

The long-serving skipper says they must not take eighth-placed Chingford lightly as they still pose many threats.

"One of my best friends Alfie Taylor, plays for Chingford and I know how good he can be with the bat as he counter attacks quite hard," added West.

"We know they've got quality, they've been having a bit of tough time so far this season, but they can beat anyone on their day."

Former Essex 2nd XI batsman West is confident his squad are still improving despite sitting top of the table and knows there is more to come from them.

"Everyone has been starting to chip in with bat and ball, things are coming along nicely, but we must make sure we win again this weekend," he said.

Brentwood head into the clash on the back of a comfortable 127-run win over Belhus on their Pink Stumps Day last weekend.

"The main thing was to get back to winning ways and we did that quite convincingly on a pitch that was quite dry with the weather around," said West.

"We did well to get to 222-7 with three of the batters all contributing with 50s, which was nice to see.

"Then the spinners took over from Nick (Winter). I think they took eight wickets between them to kill the game off."

The hosts bowled Belhus out for 95 with Ian Belchamber (4-17) and Charlie Griffiths (3-29) the stand-out performers on the day.

"We've relied on Nick enough this year, so it was really good for the two spinners to stand up when Nick maybe didn't have his best game. But the spinners stood up and did the damage which was great."