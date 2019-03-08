Search

Brentwood skipper West insists every match is must-win

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 July 2019

Aaron West of Brentwood. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brentwood captain Aaron West says they must-win to remain in control of the title race but knows they have to look over their shoulders.

The Old County Ground outfit travel away to strugglers Buckhurst Hill on Saturday as they look to remain top of the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division.

But the skipper knows it's going to be tense as they sit just four points ahead of second-place Wanstead & Snaresbrook heading into the clash.

"We've got to keep winning games of cricket at this stage to put ourselves in the best position to win the league.

"With the game on the weekend when it got quite tense, you were always looking over your shoulder, so we must make sure we keep winning.

"Hopefully the rain stays away as the forecast doesn't look great, but everyone is looking forward to it."

The former Essex 2nd XI batsman knows his side cannot afford to take ninth-place Buckhurst Hill lightly though.

"Especially at this stage of the season they're scraping to stay up and we're desperate to win.

"Earlier in the year at our place they gave us a close game so I'm sure they're going to be fighting for every point.

Brentwood head into the match on the back of a five wicket victory over Hadleigh & Thundersley in a rain-affected match last weekend.

But skipper West was pleased with the performance and keen to praise his bowlers for their efforts to restrict their opponents to 151-8.

"Our game was rain affected, but luckily we won the toss and were able to exploit the conditions with the ball.

"It was our seemers who bowled really well and should take a fair bit of credit to restrict them to 150 - we could have possibly kept to a few less but I was pretty happy at the half-way stage to keep them to that.

"Everyone chipped in, the seemers bowled the majority of the overs, but everyone chipped in with a few wickets so it was a really good team performance with the ball."

He was also quick to praise the batsman especially Richard Horswill and James Redwood as his side scored 157-5 inn reply.

"I was pleased, but it was a lot more tense than the scorecard suggests, when we needed 27 off 4 over and 12 off 2 it could have gone either way.

"Richard batted really well to see it all the way through and James Redwood had nerves of steel I think he hit 20 off six balls to get us over the line."

