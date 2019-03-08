Brentwood captain West wants to continue strong start

Aaron West of Brentwood during Hornchurch CC (bowling) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 2nd June 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West is urging his side to continue their strong start to the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division campaign, writes Jacob Ranson.

West and his side will welcome newly-promoted Buckhurst Hill to The Old County Ground on Saturday (11am start) as they look to make it three consecutive wins this term.

And the skipper says it's vital to continue their rich vein of form as they normally start the season slowly.

"I think in the past our first five games have been the time where we've struggled due to availability, having a few school teachers and youngsters at university," West said.

"Getting off to a good start is key for us as usually we've had to try coming from behind a bit later on in the season."

West did admit they can't get carried away, though, as the points margin at the top of the league table can soon be slashed.

"It's nice to have that lead, but the toss can make a big difference in these games, where you can get 20 or 25 points depending on batting or bowling first," he added.

"That gap can be cut quite quickly, so we've just got to keep doing our thing, getting points on the board and hopefully be in a good position going into the one-day games."

Brentwood currently lead the league by seven points after two matches with 40 points.

But vastly-experienced batsman Weest insists that means nothing when they face Buckhurst Hill - despite their opponents losing both of their opening matches.

"They've just come up this year, so you never know quite what you're going to get," he said.

"I know they've got one quality player in Hendro Puchert, so they've got dangerous players, so we've got to make sure we're on top of our game again and get the job done."

Brentwood picked up a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Hadleigh & Thundersley last weekend with overseas bowler Nick Winter stealing the show once again with eight wickets.

Skipper West was pleased with the display from the Australian opening bowler, but insists they must not become too dependent on their star signing this term.

"That's one thing we can't do is keep relying on Nick, he's an extremely good bowler, but we want to make sure everyone is contributing," said West.

Brentwood are due to take on Hornchurch in the T20 on Monday.