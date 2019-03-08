Brentwood captain is eager to stamp mark on title race

Brentwood captain Aaron West insists his side can stamp their mark on the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division title race in the coming weeks.

They will welcome Billericay to the Old County Ground on Saturday before facing Oakfield Parkonians in the League Cup quarter-finals a day later.

West and his side will then welcome Belhus in the league the following weekend as well and the skipper feels this run of home games can help them create a gap at the top of the table.

"We go into quite an enjoyable period now with two home games in a row, so we've really got a chance to put our foot down and the aim is to get up to eight from eight," said West, but the former Essex 2nd XI batsman knows it will not be easy as Billericay include Essex man Paul Walter.

"We've got to think about this week's game first," he added.

"They've got some good players. Paul Walter is on the Essex staff and has been doing really well in the league so we know he's going to be a big threat. They've got some other good players so we won't take them lightly but we'll be looking to go seven from seven."

West, who has spent 13 years at Brentwood, also wants his side to not take their eyes off all silverware still available to them as they face Division Two side Oakfield in the Leauge Cup on Sunday.

They will be determined to win and progress into the semi-finals and West added: "Oakfield Parkonians have been a club that has been doing quite well over the last two years and doing the right things.

"I think they will be looking forward to the challenge, but we've got to do our business and hopefully get through to the semi-finals."

Brentwood head into their two clashes this weekend on the back of going 19 points clear at the top of the table following a comfortable victory over 2018 treble-winners Hornchurch at Harrow Lodge Park last weekend.

Australian bowler Nick Winter. produced another seven-wicket haul to skittle the champions for 59 and West added: "It's been an absolute dream start. To beat Hornchurch who obviously won it last year, and be 49 points clear of them is amazing.

"We've won six out of six, but Wanstead are still hot on our toes. They're one game behind us so we can't afford to slip up."