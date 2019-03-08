Search

West wants to bounce back as Brentwood host Belhus

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 June 2019

J Redwood of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

J Redwood of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood must bounce back to winning ways or risk being knocked off the top spot by title rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook says captain Aaron West.

Brentwood players celebrate taking a wicket (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Brentwood players celebrate taking a wicket (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West and his side will welcome Belhus to the Old County Ground on Saturday for their second ever Pink Stumps Day as they look to raise money for Breast Cancer.

And the skipper says the team must focus on bouncing back after losing by one wicket to Billericay last weekend.

But West admits they are all looking forward to the special occasion and hope to raise as much money as possible.

"We're still sitting top and if someone had offered that seven games in, we would have taken that," West said.

"Wanstead are obviously right on our tails, so we have to get back to winning ways in the league."

The former Essex 2nd XI batsman knows they can't take newly-promoted Belhus lightly as they pose a number of threats including the likes of Danny Joyce, Joe Joyce and former Brentwood man Max Osborne.

"They only got promoted to the Premier Division this year so we haven't really played against them before," he added.

"But I know a couple of their boys from playing Essex age groups - Danny and Joe Joyce and one of our old players now plays there in Max Osborne.

"They've got a few dangerous players but we've just got to get back to winning ways and score more runs ultimately."

The Pink Stumps Day tickets will cost £20, but includes two glasses of bubbles or pimms, a light lunch or snacks, and a raffle ticket.

There will also be a number of games, music, a raffle and a cocktail-making session during the afternoon.

And long-serving batsman West revealed where the idea came from and feels it was a huge success last year.

"When I went out to Australia it was something my club did out there and it got a lot of publicity so when I came back we wanted to try it here," he added.

"We did it last year for the first time and it was really successful. We raised over £2,000 and it's a good opportunity to get all the girlfriends, partners and ladies down to the club and make a great day of it and it's for a good cause.

"We've sold over 60 tickets, so we're looking forward to it, and hopefully it will be a great day."

