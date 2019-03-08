SNEL Premier: Brentwood beat Hornchurch; title rivals Wanstead draw

Nick Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of Jamie Sorrell during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood took over at the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division table with a comfortable win over defending champions Hornchurch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Connor Limrick of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of Ronnie Saunders during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019 Connor Limrick of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of Ronnie Saunders during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Title rivals Wanstead, meanwhile, took 10 points from their draw with Buckhurst Hill after coming up short in pursuit of a target of 236.

Brentwood captain Aaron West put Hornchurch into bat after winning the toss and saw Connor Limrick strike before a run had been scored to dismiss Ronnie Saunders.

Jamie Sorrell put on 40 with Kieran Scarlioli (31), but the pair fell in quick succession to Nick Winter to leave Hornchurch 43-3.

Captain Billy Gordon fell cheaply to opposite number West, with Winter dismissing Michael Bones for a duck to make it 58-5.

Jamie Sorrell in batting action for Hornchurch during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019 Jamie Sorrell in batting action for Hornchurch during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

And Winter sent Jas Bassan, Zeeshan Khan, Mehad Khan and Marc Whitlock packing in quick succession to leave the 2018 champions in dire straits at 78-9, as Merv Westfield looked on from the other end.

Last man Gayan Sirisoma helped put on 43 for the final wicket, before falling to Charlie Griffiths, as Westfield finished unbeaten on 48 and Winter signed off with 7-43 in his final appearance.

Chasing only 122 for victory, Brentwood lost Guy Balmford cheaply.

But Essex youngster Will Buttleman and West then shared a 104-run stand to take the home side to the brink of a convincing eight-wicket win in 23 overs.

Jamie Sorrell of Hornchurch leaves the field having been dismissed during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019 Jamie Sorrell of Hornchurch leaves the field having been dismissed during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Buttleman hit four sixes and five fours in his unbeaten 61 from 53 deliveries, with West hitting a six and six fours in his 40 from 61 balls.

Wanstead were sent into the field by Buckhurst Hill at Overton Drive, but Zain Shahzad made the breakthrough with the new ball, before Bradley De VIlliers (3-43) and Jahansher Akbar worked their way through the batting order to leave the visitors 165-7.

Opener Hendro Puchert fell eight runs short of a century to Akbar (4-88), but Rohan Bhome finished unbeaten on 38 as Hill closed on 235-9.

Wanstead lost stand-in captain Arfan Akram without scoring, but Robin Das put on 54 with Adnan Akram (38).

Nick Winter of Brentwood looks on as Kieran Scarlioli adds to the Hornchurch total during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019 Nick Winter of Brentwood looks on as Kieran Scarlioli adds to the Hornchurch total during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

You may also want to watch:

The Herons lost four wickets for 11 runs, though, and were in trouble when their sixth wicket fell with the score on 91.

Tom Cummins dominated a 71-run stand with Shahzad, hitting four sixes and six fours in a quickfire 53 off 44 balls.

But Shahzad then fell four runs short of his half-century to leave Wanstead eight down and still 51 runs short of victory.

Billy Gordon of Hornchurch is bowled out by Aaron West during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019 Billy Gordon of Hornchurch is bowled out by Aaron West during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

De Villiers (23) departed with the total on 216, but last man Mohammed Fayyaz Khan helped Akbar secure a draw which leaves the Herons level on points with Brentwood, but in second place by virtue of having won one game less than their rivals.

Billericay fell to a heavy defeat at Hadleigh, after dismissing the home side for 182.

Ross Poulton produced a superb spell to finish with 7-58, with Robert Rayner and Andy Smith claiming a wicket apiece.

But Billericay collapsed to 80 all out in reply, with Poulton (27) top scoring.

Aaron West of Brentwood celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Billy Gordon during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019 Aaron West of Brentwood celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Billy Gordon during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Ilford also lost, and are now 51 points adrift of safety, after captain Theeban Tavarasa chose to bat at Belhus and saw his side slip to 50-3 after Akash Raji departed for 23.

Harsh Kumar (28) put on 88 for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Ahktar, who hit a six and nine fours in his 44-ball 57.

But Hamza Muhammad was the only other Ilford batsman to reach double figures after that as they subsided to 181 all out.

Tavarasa made inroads into the Belhus top order to reduce the hosts to 18-3, with Ahktar having success at the other end with the total on 46.

Mervyn Westfield in batting action for Hornchurch during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019 Mervyn Westfield in batting action for Hornchurch during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Former Essex staffer Max Osborne also fell to Tavarasa, who finished with a 5-42 haul after dismissing Michael Fogg to leave Belhus 105-6.

And Ahktar (2-84) struck again soon after, with the hosts still 68 runs short of their target and seven wickets down.

But Billy Winter (54) and Daniel Dreher put on 64 to take their side to the brink, before Kalpesh Chandracant struck a late blow with the ball, which proved academic as Belhus sealed a two-wicket win.