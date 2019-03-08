Brentwood look for back-to-back wins to keep place at top of Premier Division

Brentwood are targeting their second win in a row after a victory over title rivals Wanstead lifted them back to the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

They take on fifth placed Hadleigh & Thundersley this Saturday after a crucial win which saw them chase down Wanstead's 188 just before the 47 over mark last weekend.

Captain Aaron West has urged his side to get a winning streak going after a mixed run of form leading up to their recent victory.

"We started the season with six in a row, we've come into the one days and been a bit hit and miss so hopefully we can get a back-to-back win and keep the momentum going now," he said.

"Hadleigh have been winning some games. We'll be hoping to put in a good performance and beat them to keep at the top of the table.

"We want to be leading the way and keep getting the results.

"There's a four point difference now so Wanstead will still be in it and will be hot on our tails."

Wanstead started their innings well as Aron Nijjar hit 46 off 99 balls before he was caught by James Redwood off an Ian Belchamber ball.

But some fine bowling from Brentwood left their opponents needing to add a considerable number of runs at the end, with Joe Ellis-Grewal's 21 and Jonathan Das' 32 giving their side a fighting chance.

After bowling their opponents out two balls before the 50 overs had been reached, Brentwood came out to bat with confidence as Guy Balmford opened with 44.

Two quick wickets from Jahansher Akbar got Wanstead back into the game but a superb performance from Jack Hebron (68 not out) helped his side to complete the chase after 46.3 overs.

The win followed a mixed run of form for Brentwood, having lost to Billericay and Chingford in recent weeks.

But West was delighted his side showed their quality away from home on Saturday to hand them an advantage in the title race.

He added: "It was really good after last week's disappointment of getting knocked off top spot.

"To come to Wanstead who are top and beat them is a tough thing to do."

This Saturday's game begins at 12.30 at Old County Ground in Brentwood.