SNEL Premier: Brentwood beat Ilford, Hornchurch defeat Billericay

N Winter of Brentwood celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of H Kumar during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Wanstead left frustrated as Hadleigh hold on for a draw

J Hebron hits 6 runs for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Australian bowler Nick Winter claimed another eight-wicket haul as Brentwood beat Ilford by 157 runs at the Old County Ground to make it five wins out of five this season.

Captain Aaron West chose to bat after winning the toss but saw Will Buttleman fall cheaply, having made his county championship debut for Essex against Yorkshire at Headingley during the week.

Guy Balmford hit six fours in his 43 from 65 balls and West added 38 to take the home side into three figures.

And a 124-run stand between newcomer Jack Hebron and Joe Buttleman set up the chance of a declaration at 250-4 after 62 overs.

J Buttleman of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Hebron fell eight runs short of a century after hitting three sixes and four fours, while Buttleman was unbeaten on 66 from 91 deliveries, after a six and four fours.

Ilford reached 21 without loss in reply, before Winter removed Akash Raji and Harsh Kumar with successive balls.

The Australian dismissed Talha Mumtaz and Mohammad Ahktar in the space of three balls to make it 35-4, then completed his five-wicket haul when bowling Nigel Jacobs for 13, having faced 61 balls.

Charlie Griffiths got in on the act to get rid of Hamza Muhammad and leave Ilford 40-6, before Gagan Bhogal and Haaris Ayub managed to stem the flow of wickets temporarily.

J Redwood of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

But Bhogal (22) edged Winter behind to James Redwood and Bibin Chacko followed next ball to make it 70-8 and leave Ilford on the brink.

Sam Shirzay became the fifth Ilford batsman to fall without scoring as he became Winter's (8-37) final victim of the day with the total on 78.

Ayub finished unbeaten on 35, having hit a six and five fours, as Ian Belchamber claimed the wicket of last man Mehtab Malik.

*Defending Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division champions Hornchurch claimed a 74-run win over Billericay at Harrow Lodge Park.

A Raji of Ilford during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Billericay captain Lee Knight put the home side into bat after winning the toss, but Ronnie Saunders (20) put on 46 with Jamie Sorrell before falling to Robert Rayner

Kieran Scarlioli added 51 for the second wicket with Sorrell (26), who was dismissed by Darren Ironside, but fell for 45 to the same bowler to leave Hornchurch 108-3.

Mark James followed cheaply, as Ross Poulton got in on the act, and Ironside (3-39) got rid of dangerman Merv Westfield to make it 132-5.

T Mumtaz of Ilford during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Michael Bones was the first of three victims for Paul Walter (3-31), but Jas Bassan hit a six and four fours in his run-a-ball 34 to help Hornchurch reach 201 in 55 overs as Poulton (3-46) took the final wicket.

Knight and Ironside fell to Mehad Khan (2-39) in reply to leave Billericay 41-2, with Nathan Khelawon dismissed by Gayan Sirisoma to make it 77-3.

Essex staffer Paul Walter hit a six and 11 fours in his 67 from 77 balls before also falling to Sirisoma, with Marc Whitlock dismissing Poulton for a duck to leave the visitors 109-5.

And Sirisoma (5-21) and Whitlock (3-36) combined to claim the final five wickets to fall as Billericay were all out for 127.

M Akhtar (R) of Ilford leaves the field having been dismissed during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

*Wanstead were left frustrated as Hadleigh held on for a draw at Overton Drive.

Stand-in captain Hassan Chowdhury chose to bat after winning the toss but was the first wicket to fall with the total on 28.

Essex youngster Feroze Khushi followed cheaply, before Aron Nijjar (25), Bilal Patel and Tom Cummins fell in quick succession to leave the hosts in trouble at 58-5.

Jonathan Das joined Adnan Akram in the middle to set about rebuilding the innings and the pair put on 81 for the sixth wicket.

Das hit two sixes and three fours in his 32 off 64 balls, while Akram went on to reach 81 off 117 deliveries, hitting eight fours, as the Herons were eventually dismissed for 199 in 61 overs, with Adam Soilleux (5-38) and Richard Revell (3-63) doing most of the damage.

Bradley De Villiers and Zain Shahzad had early success with the ball in Hadleigh's reply, reducing them to 18-2.

And Shahzad and Nijjar struck another quickfire double blow to leave them 55-4, before Sam Handley and Soilleux joined forces in a solid fifth-wicket stand.

Shahzad (3-49) ended their 76-run partnership when claiming the scalp of Handley (55), with Nijjar dismissing Soilleux (36) moments later as Hadleigh slipped from 131-4 to 133-6.

The match remained in the balance as Hadleigh edged closer to their target, but lost three more wickets to left-arm spinner Nijjar (5-37) to find themselves 177-9.

But their last-wicket pair survived for a combined total of 10 balls as they reached the close to restrict the Herons to 11 points.