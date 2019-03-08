Search

Brentwood's West wants big performance from Winter

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 August 2019

N Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of T Mumtaz during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

N Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of T Mumtaz during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West is hoping for one last big performance from Australian bowler Nick Winter as they take on Hornchurch this weekend.

The second-place outfit will welcome last years' champions Hornchurch to the Old County Ground on Saturday as they look to close the gap on leaders Wanstead & Snaresbrook.

West and his side are currently 10 points behind Joe Ellis-Grewal's men and knows they can't afford to slip up during the final stretch of games.

"It's Nick's last game so we'll be hoping for a big performance from him.

"We're going back to the red ball this weekend against one of the top sides in Hornchurch, which he sort of specialises in, and he can bowl 21 overs so we'll be looking to get our moneys worth for sure," West chuckled.

"Four games to go, we've just got to aim to win all four games, and if we can do that then we have a very good chance of winning the league.

"I think we've got the quality to win all four games, I think there will still be some twists in the last four games as well.

"Chelmsford are fighting their way back into it a little and they play Wanstead in a couple of weeks, so there is a lot to play for."

Billy Gordon's Hornchurch slipped to fourth in the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division after losing to Billericay last weekend.

But long-serving skipper West knows the Harrow Lodge outfit will be determined to stop them from winning the title. "I think that puts them out of it, but they won't want us to win the league, so they'll be fighting for a win.

"There is still a long way to go, four games, so a lot of cricket yet to still be played."

Brentwood head into the clash on the back of progressing into the League Cup final with a victory over Hadleigh &* Thundersley on Sunday.

While they also nabbed a five wicket win over strugglers Ilford in the league and the captain felt it was important to bounce back.

"Obviously after last week's defeat, we just needed to bounce back.

"It was a good performance, Will has batted extremely well, and half the boys have been really good with the ball so we're really pleased.

"I think everyone played quite positively and scored decent, but Will was the rock of the innings and showed his quality."

