West: Brentwood ‘pumped’ to face title rivals Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 August 2020

Brentwood captain Aaron West (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brentwood captain Aaron West (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West says his side are “pumped” for a big clash against Hornchurch this weekend after their last fixture was abandoned due to weather.

Guy Balmford of Brentwood in batting action in the Essex League Premier Division (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).Guy Balmford of Brentwood in batting action in the Essex League Premier Division (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

West and his men will travel to Harrow Lodge Park on Saturday as they look to get their Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier title push back on track.

They had to endure a rain-off at the weekend after suffering defeat to newly-promoted Harold Wood the weekend prior.

“It’s always a big game with a bit of rivalry on it, I’m sure the boys will be fully pumped for the weekend,” West said.

“I think it’s a shame we didn’t get a chance to bounce back, but we were looking in good nick, set up a platform and were in a confident mood.

“The boys are still positive, we had the one blip, and I don’t think it’s too much to worry about. We’ll be ready for Hornchurch.”

Brentwood lost the toss at home to Billericay at the weekend and were sent in to bat first in tricky conditions, but they managed to score 120-1 thanks to skipper West (22), Eddie Ballard (57 not out), and Guy Balmford (34 not out).

You may also want to watch:

The rain then came pouring down, forcing the match to be abandoned – meaning both sides walked away with six points.

Captain West was pleased with the way his side started and admitted it was a shame they couldn’t carry on as they felt they were in for a big score.

“It’s a shame, we got off to a really good start, we set a good platform, 120-1 after 23 overs I think it was, so we were trying to get a big score after being sent in to bat in probably slightly more favourable bowling conditions,” West said.

“Obviously everyone had their games abandoned, that’s two weeks of rain we’ve had in the first five weeks now, and with only four weeks to go it’s a bit of a shame.

“It is what it is, though, and we’re just trying to make the most of the cricket that we can get in.”

Brentwood now only have four fixtures left to play in the league in this shortened season.

They still have to face Hornchurch, Hutton, Shenfield and then Wanstead & Snaresbrook on the final day of the season.

In order to win the league title they will be looking to win their remaining fixtures so they do not have to rely on other results going their way.

