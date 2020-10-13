Brentwood duo have signed new extensions with Essex

Brentwood duo Ben Allison and Will Buttleman have signed contract extensions with Essex Cricket County after impressing last season.

Ben Allison of Brentwood during Harold Wood CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 8th August 2020 Ben Allison of Brentwood during Harold Wood CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 8th August 2020

Allison has featured heavily for the Second XI over the last few years and made his T20 debut towards the end of the 2020 campaign.

The 20-year-old pace bowler has penned a two-year extension that will see him stay with the club until the end of the 2022 campaign and they’ll be hoping he can break his way into the first-team.

After making several first team appearances last year, 20-year-old Buttleman was rewarded with his first professional contract, and the wicket-keeper has now put pen to paper on an extension lasting until the end of the 2021.

Essex Head Coach, Anthony McGrath, is delighted that the players have committed their future to the club, and said: “All these lads have talent, and you can never have too many talented players in your side.

“Ben has been in and around the first team for a few years now and is a real prospect for the future. He’s a confident young man and always wants the ball in his hand, and everybody at the Club is excited about his potential.

“Will has first team experience and has always impressed behind the stumps. His skill set has come on a lot over the last 12 months and like with Ben, the coaches and I are keen to see how he develops over the coming years.”

The duo proved vital for Brentwood in recent seasons and could continue to do so when they’re not selected to feature for their county club although Brentwood captain Aaron West will still be hoping to have them available fairly often as they look to take their league title back from Wanstead & Snaresbrook next season.

Brentwood missed out on being crowned league champions for a second consecutive season when they suffered a defeat on the final day to Wanstead.

They’ll be hoping for a full season this time round though as they only played nine league fixtures in a shortened season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.