Brentwood bring silverware drought to end with cup win

Brentwood ended their six-year wait for silverware by bagging the Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup but will not rest on their laurels in the final weeks of the season says captain Aaron West.

The Old County Ground outfit sealed the League Cup title with a five-wicket victory over holders Hornchurch at Southend on Bank Holiday Monday.

But skipper West wants this to be just the start as they now look to end their 11-year drought of winning the Premier Division title.

"Not winning a trophy for six years and being so close all the time, it feels like we've finally got that monkey off our backs and hopefully we can take that confidence into the last few games of the year," West said.

"Everything went our way on the weekend but I almost feel a little bit more nervous now than I was last week as we're in pole position and should finish it off.

"The pressure is on us now to make sure we get a result."

Brentwood sit 21 points ahead of title rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook with two fixtures left after beating Billericay by 75 runs in the league on Saturday.

The Herons, meanwhile, suffered a heavy defeat to Chelmsford to allow West's men some breathing room.

"The weekend couldn't have gone any better really," he said.

"We had a tough game against Billericay on Saturday but Wanstead lost to Chelmsfordand beating Hornchurch in the League Cup. Ian Belchamber has been bowling really well all year but he hasn't been able to get much of the ball as Nick (Winter) has been taking all the plaudits.

"He really stood up this weekend and performed in Nick's absence."

Belchamber picked up five wickets in their win at Billericay and four in the cup final to inspire Brentwood to victory.

Now they make the trip away to Belhus this weekend before hosting Chingford on the final day.

"Our last two games are against teams that need wins to secure their place in the Premier League next season so they'll both be up for it and hunting for a result," added West.

"We know the last two are going to be tough, one win may get us there, but I don't think it will be as straightforward as that.

"We need to keep playing good cricket and hope people keep standing up for us like they have since Nick left."