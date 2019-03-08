Brentwood skipper relieved to end club's long title wait

Brentwood captain Aaron West had mixed emotions after being crowned Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division champions.

The long-serving player was excited and relieved in all the same breath after ending a long wait for the league title to seal the double this season.

The Old County Ground outfit won the league title for the first time in eight years and also bagged the League Cup for the first time in six years to round off a successful campaign.

"It's pretty exciting and a bit of a relieve as well after the eight year wait," West said.

"It's been a great season and if someone had offered us that at the start of the year, I would have ripped their hand off, the league was always our main aim but to get the cup as well was a bit of a bonus."

The former Essex 2nd XI batsman was keen to praise the entire squad not just the regular first-team players for their success.

"I spoke to all the boys last night, I think there were 17 players who contributed towards us winning the title, not just the 11 that played on the day.

"There are a few boys that when they stepped up from the second team chipped in and we had the odd match winning performance, so we couldn't have done it without the whole squad.

"Everyone played their part throughout the season."

They picked up a comfortable seven wicket victory over Chingford on the final day with Charlie Griffiths the star of the show with a five-wicket haul.

"I think there were a few nerves around at the start of the day when we knew we had to get nine points.

"Charlie was the stand-out, I took a couple myself, and we got on a bit of a roll then kept going with it."

Brentwood bowled Chingford out for 92 then scored 94-3 in reply to secure the win and the league title.

"We started nicely then we had one nervy point where we lost three wickets but Tom (Oakley) and Jack (Hebron) were really good at seeing us over the line.

"They've both been really good at that all year."

West added: "Everyone celebrated well Saturday night and over the weekend, now everyone is looking forward to having four months off before we start it all over again, and try defending it."