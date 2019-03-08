Brentwood face two tough tests as they chase trophies

Nick Winter of Brentwood looks on as Kieran Scarlioli adds to the Hornchurch total during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood are set to face a season defining weekend as they continue their fight for the Shepherd Neame Essex League title while they also have their first chance of silverware.

Nick Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of Michael Bones during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019 Nick Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of Michael Bones during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Captain Aaron West and his side will make the short trip to local rivals Billericay on Saturday for a Premier Division match before facing cup holders Hornchurch at Southend on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Old County Ground outfit will be hoping to remain on top of the league table ahead of Wanstead and also nab the trophy from Billy Gordon's side as they chase the double in the final weeks of the season.

They currently sit top of the table by virtue of more wins, being level on 251 points with Wanstead with only three matches left to be played.

West's men have the clash with Billerciay, an away trip to Belhus and a home match against Chingford on the final day to try and bring the title back to the club for the first time since 2011.

They also have a chance of picking up silverware on Monday as they take on Hornchurch in the League Cup final.

Brentwood have beaten Hornchurch twice already this season in the league, including in their most recent fixture, but will be without overseas Nick Winter for this clash.

The Australian bowler has picked up a stunning haul of 77 wickets during his stint at the club, but has now returned to his native country.

He claimed 7-43 against the defending champions on Saturday as they sealed an eight-wicket win in the league.

And one man who is happy to see the back of the stand-out bowler is Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon.

"We've been cursed!" Gordon said.

"No, to be honest, he did bowl really well and with the red ball this time. He swung it a lot, but our batting wasn't good enough aside from Merv (Westfield) who did well for us once again.

"If someone bowls really quickly, but doesn't move it, then the best players can cope with that. With Winter, he can swing it both ways and it's his skill that does stand out compared to others I've faced."

Gordon added: "Our batting obviously needs to improve and with Brentwood we know they bat from one to 11, so we will have to be at our best on Monday."