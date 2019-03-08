Search

Brentwood captain West praised 'near perfect' weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 May 2019

N Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of Z Shahzad during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

N Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of Z Shahzad during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

Brentwood captain Aaron West says it was a 'near perfect weekend' as his dispatched title rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook and progressed in the National Cup.

B Allison of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of B Patel during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019B Allison of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of B Patel during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

Nick Winter's seven-wicket haul helped set up Brentwood for a comfortable win on the first day of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division season.

"It was a pretty near on perfect weekend for us, obviously beating Wanstead who are potentially one of our title rivals, and then a good win in the National Cup on Sunday.

"It couldn't have really gone any better for us."

Brentwood skipper Aaron West put the visitors into bat at the Old County Ground and saw Winter open his account by trapping Zain Shahzad lbw.

B Allison in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019B Allison in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

Bilal Patel fell cheaply to Ben Allison, before Winter bowled Hassan Chowdhury for 25 to leave the Herons 38-3.

Essex staffer Aron Nijjar was Winter's next victim, before Charlie Griffiths dismissed Tom Cummins to make it 51-5.

But captain Joe Ellis-Grewal helped steady the ship during a 57-run stand with Essex youngster Feroze Khushi, whose resistance was ended by Allison (2-40) after hitting a six and three fours in his innings of 40 off 74 balls.

Ellis-Grewal (23) followed soon after to Winter, who completed his five-for by dismissing Jonathan Das for a second-ball duck.

And Winter removed Adnan Akram and Mohammed Fayyaz Khan with successive deliveries to finish with 7-31 as Wanstead weere skittled for 116 in the 39th over.

"We made a little bit of an investment in an overseas this year and it's paid dividends in one of the big games already.

"He's really showing what he's about."

Guy Balmford (26) put on 38 for the first Brentwood wicket with Essex youngster Will Buttleman, before falling to Bradley De Villiers, while West was stumped by Das off the bowling of Nijjar.

Jack Hebron (24 not out) put on an unbroken 55-run stand with Buttleman, who finished unbeaten on 50 from 72 balls after hitting a six and six fours to seal an eight-wicket victory.

"That's good for Will, one of his key targets this year was seeing games through, so for him to be 50 not out at the end just shows his class and why he's involved with Essex on a contract."

The Old County Ground club then secured a seven wicket win over Hadleigh & Thundersley in the second round of the National Cup.

"Everyone chipped in with the ball because we were about four players down on Sunday.

"It was good to see some of the other players step in and it was another really convincing performance."

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering’s rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

