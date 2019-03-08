Search

SNEL Premier: Brentwood crowned champions as Wanstead lose at Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 17:31 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 07 September 2019

Aaron West of Brentwood celebrates with his team mates after taking a wicket at The Old County Ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Aaron West of Brentwood celebrates with his team mates after taking a wicket at The Old County Ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brentwood clinched the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division title with a convincing seven-wicket win over Chingford at the Old County Ground.

And nearest rivals Wanstead ended the season on a losing note at 2018 champions Hornchurch, whose last-wicket pair secured victory at Harrow Lodge Park.

Brentwood were sent into the field after Aaron West lost the toss, but saw Connor Limrick make the breakthrough with 28 runs on the board.

Charlie Griffiths got in on the act, before West (2-20) dismissed Essex batsman Dan Lawrence and Alfie Taylor to make it 65-4.

And the visitors collapsed to 92 all out in 42 overs as Griffiths (5-25) and Ian Belchamber (2-8) turned the screw.

Kieran Emmanuel (27) and Will Buttleman made starts in reply, but West fell cheaply before Jack Hebron (21 not out) and Tom Oakley (24 not out) sealed victory in the 26th over and the title winning party began.

Wanstead began the day 16 points behind the leaders and captain Joe Ellis-Grewal won the toss and chose to bat.

But after Tom Cummins (21) and Robin Das (40) put on 52 for their second wicket, they slipped to 154 all out in 46 overs.

Kishen Velani (21) and Zain Shahzad (24) made starts, as Gayan Sirisoma (6-47) and Jas Bassan (3-58) combined with the ball for Hornchurch.

Ronnie Saunders hit 28 off 20 balls in reply, but the hosts slipped from 67-1 to 132-9 as Ellis-Grewal (4-42) and Bradley De Villiers (4-54) combined to good effect.

Jamie Sorrell fell for a top score of 44, but Bassan and last man Zeeshan Khan kept their nerve in an unbroken 25-run stand to seal victory for Hornchurch.

