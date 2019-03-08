Brentwood look to end long 11-year wait for league title

J Hebron of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood will look to end their 11-year wait for an Essex League title this weekend and complete a double following their recent League Cup success.

Captain Aaron West and his side will welcome Chingford to the Old County Ground on Saturday for the final match day of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division season.

And they head into the clash 16 points clear of title rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook, but the skipper is not getting carried away and says his side must get the job done themselves.

"The toss will be interesting whether Wanstead are able to go for the 20 or 25 points. Once we know that we'll know whether we need four or nine points.

"I think we've just got to play the game how we usually would to win and if we perform then hopefully we'll come away as champions."

West was keen to reiterate how important the toss could be this weekend as Wanstead need as many points as possible to give them a fighting chance.

"The toss will be key and we'll be looking out for that, as I'm sure they'll be looking at ours, and I'm sure people will be on their phones looking but ultimately if we perform we're in pole position," he added.

"If someone had offered us this position at the start of the season you'd have jumped at it as it's in our own hands and that's all you can ask for."

Brentwood head into the final day on the back of a five-wicket win over Belhus last weekend and West added: "We got the job done. It wasn't easy.

"I think they started the game really well and were 100-0, but our three spinners bowled really well and contained them to 180.

"The batters then did the job knocking it off."

The leaders limited Belhus to a score of 184-9 from 64 overs, with Tom Oakley (4-22) leading the way with the ball and Essex youngster Will Buttleman (76) and Jack Hebron (53 not out) top scored as they reached their target.

And former Essex 2nd XI batsman West was full of praise for his players for their stellar performances.

"Tom doesn't always get loads of opportunities to bowl, but he got a chance on the weekend, and delivered," he said.

"Will set the tone and he's been consistently getting big scores once he gets in so that's good to see."