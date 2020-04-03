Search

Brentwood CC rocked by death of Paul Howlett

PUBLISHED: 11:51 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 03 April 2020

Stumps in place at the Old County Ground in Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood Cricket Club have been rocked by the death of Paul Howlett, aged 35.

A statement released on the Essex League Premier Division champion club’s Twitter page said: “The club are devastated to hear of the passing of Paul Howlett, aged 35.

“Truly probably the nicest guy to have ever played for Brentwood. An absolute gentle giant. Our thoughts are with Phill. Please, please stay at home.”

Ken Lingwood posted: “The passing of anyone is a sad time, but the news of Paul’s passing will hit everyone so hard.

“Simply the nicest guy you could ever meet, with a smile that lit up the room. It was my pleasure to see him grow from a lovely lad to an exceptional young man.”

You may also want to watch:

Former first-team captain Jon Walford said: “Absolutely devastating news. Thoughts are with Phil.”

Richard Walford added: “Lovely guy, always had a sile on his face and came over to say hello.”

Rival clubs from the Essex League and beyond also gave their condolences, with Upminster posting: “Our thoughts are with Paul’s family and everyone at Brentwood CC at this time.”

Wanstead CC added: “This is devastating news. All of our thoughts go out to Paul’s family and all his friends at Brentwood.”

Gidea Park & Romford posted: “So sorry to hear such terrible news. Our thoughts are with Paul’s family and everyone at Brentwood CC.”

Cornwall’s Newquay Cricket Club tweeted: “Sorry to hear this. Condolences and thoughts with his family and friends.”

Kempsey Cricket Club, from South Worcestershire, posted: “Condolences, what awful news. Thoughts with friends and family #cricketfamily.”

