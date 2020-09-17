Search

Advanced search

Brentwood disappointed to not retain the league title

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 September 2020

Ben Allison in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020

Ben Allison in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West was disappointed to not win the Essex Cricket Premier League Gooch Division title on the final day but insists the team must look to the future.

Will Buttleman hits 6 runs for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020Will Buttleman hits 6 runs for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020

The Old County Ground outfit were without a number of key players for their title-deciding clash with Wanstead & Snaresbrook and it proved costly as they lost by four wickets.

Brentwood won the toss and elected to bat first where they were bowled out for 193 with Kieran Emmanuel (41) and Will Buttleman leading the charge.

They could then only restrict the Herons to 194-6 which was not enough and Joe Ellis-Grewal’s men were crowned league champions with the stand-out bowler being Eddie Ballard (2-39).

“Obviously it’s always disappointing to lose, we set out at the start of the season to still try to win the short season, but unfortunately we just fell short,” West said.

Harry Phillips in batting action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020Harry Phillips in batting action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020

“There was still lots of positives for the first-team and the whole club to take from the short season in general.

You may also want to watch:

“We were seven players down on the day and the boys really did put up a good fight and took it right to the wire, so it shows the depth in our squad that we’ve got.

“We feel confident that we can build over the winter and be strong for next year.”

Will Buttleman (L) and Kieran Emmanuel of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020Will Buttleman (L) and Kieran Emmanuel of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020

The skipper admitted it was good to see some players step up on the occasion including batsman Emmanuel but believes they didn’t do enough in the end.

“I think a few of them did that, Kieran Emmanuel batted really well at the top of the order from what I’ve been told, and Will obviously kept his fine form going.

“With the ball I think we were a bit erratic, but we’ve got a young bowling attack, so that will hopefully put them in good stead for next year.

“We have to congratulate Wanstead, they’ve obviously been the best team this year as they haven’t lost a game, but hopefully when it goes back to a full proper season we’ll be raring to get back that title.”

Brentwood will be hoping to come back stronger next season with the hope of a full season without any affect from the current ongoing Covid-19 pandemic next season.

They will be aiming to return in April like they would have in normal circumstances.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Class self-isolating after Havering Colleges student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Havering College sixth form has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Havering College

Harold Hill schoolchildren left unable to get to school and ‘vulnerable’ due to Covid-secure bus capacities

Parents say that there aren’t enough dedicated school services for schoolchildren to be able to board, leaving them

‘Shambles’ at new coronavirus testing facility in Rainham

People queueing outside the new coronavirus testing facility in Cherry Tree Lane car park this morning. The centre has faced a number of complaints, with particular confusion over how the facility was originally advertised. Picture: Eleanor Hobart

New coronavirus testing centre to open in South Hornchurch as Havering cases become more than in March

There are more reported cases in Havering than was recorded in March (when mass testing wasn't available). Cherry Tree Lane car park. Picture: Havering Council

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Class self-isolating after Havering Colleges student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Havering College sixth form has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Havering College

Harold Hill schoolchildren left unable to get to school and ‘vulnerable’ due to Covid-secure bus capacities

Parents say that there aren’t enough dedicated school services for schoolchildren to be able to board, leaving them

‘Shambles’ at new coronavirus testing facility in Rainham

People queueing outside the new coronavirus testing facility in Cherry Tree Lane car park this morning. The centre has faced a number of complaints, with particular confusion over how the facility was originally advertised. Picture: Eleanor Hobart

New coronavirus testing centre to open in South Hornchurch as Havering cases become more than in March

There are more reported cases in Havering than was recorded in March (when mass testing wasn't available). Cherry Tree Lane car park. Picture: Havering Council

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brentwood disappointed to not retain the league title

Ben Allison in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020

Fans column: The more things changes, the more things stay the same at West Ham

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson appears dejected after the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Upminster under-9s crowned Don Coates Trophy champions

Upminster under-9s won the Don Coates Trophy (Pic: Paul Middlemiss)

Impact of coronavirus test shortage revealed as investigation finds no slots anywhere in London

People queue up outside a walk through coronavirus testing centre. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Coronavirus testing facility set for Harold Hill if approved by government

MyPlace in Harold Hill could be the location for a coronavirus testing site. Picture: Steve Poston