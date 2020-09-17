Brentwood disappointed to not retain the league title

Ben Allison in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West was disappointed to not win the Essex Cricket Premier League Gooch Division title on the final day but insists the team must look to the future.

Will Buttleman hits 6 runs for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020

The Old County Ground outfit were without a number of key players for their title-deciding clash with Wanstead & Snaresbrook and it proved costly as they lost by four wickets.

Brentwood won the toss and elected to bat first where they were bowled out for 193 with Kieran Emmanuel (41) and Will Buttleman leading the charge.

They could then only restrict the Herons to 194-6 which was not enough and Joe Ellis-Grewal’s men were crowned league champions with the stand-out bowler being Eddie Ballard (2-39).

“Obviously it’s always disappointing to lose, we set out at the start of the season to still try to win the short season, but unfortunately we just fell short,” West said.

Harry Phillips in batting action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020

“There was still lots of positives for the first-team and the whole club to take from the short season in general.

“We were seven players down on the day and the boys really did put up a good fight and took it right to the wire, so it shows the depth in our squad that we’ve got.

“We feel confident that we can build over the winter and be strong for next year.”

Will Buttleman (L) and Kieran Emmanuel of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020

The skipper admitted it was good to see some players step up on the occasion including batsman Emmanuel but believes they didn’t do enough in the end.

“I think a few of them did that, Kieran Emmanuel batted really well at the top of the order from what I’ve been told, and Will obviously kept his fine form going.

“With the ball I think we were a bit erratic, but we’ve got a young bowling attack, so that will hopefully put them in good stead for next year.

“We have to congratulate Wanstead, they’ve obviously been the best team this year as they haven’t lost a game, but hopefully when it goes back to a full proper season we’ll be raring to get back that title.”

Brentwood will be hoping to come back stronger next season with the hope of a full season without any affect from the current ongoing Covid-19 pandemic next season.

They will be aiming to return in April like they would have in normal circumstances.