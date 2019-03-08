Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brentwood captain West says Winter could end silverware wait

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 May 2019

Nick Winter of Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Nick Winter of Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West says overseas bowler Nick Winter could help them end their silverware drought this campaign.

A Winter-inspired Brentwood eased to a nine-wicket win at Hadleigh & Thundersley on Saturday to make it back-to-back wins.

The Old County Ground side now sit top of the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division by seven points.

"I'm really pleased, following up last weekend's performance; we just got the job done.

"Our overseas Nick Winter was the star of the show with 8 for 30 and with him we really think we've got a good chance of going on to win the league this year.

"When you get overseas players there is always a little bit of unknown, we knew he was going to be good, but he's exceeded all expectations.

You may also want to watch:

"He's always attacking the stumps, always in the game, so he's been a great addition."

Brentwood were sent into the field at John Burrows Park and saw Winter claim the first of his eight wickets with only two runs on the board.

Hadleigh reached 108-3, before Winter took his haul to six with three more scalps in quick succession, before Ben Allison (2-38) got in on the act.

Winter finished with 8-30 as the home side were dismissed for 128 in 49 overs, but Brentwood lost Will Buttleman cheaply in reply.

Guy Balmford hit an unbeaten 58 off 58 balls, with two sixes and 10 fours, and shared an unbroken 104 with captain Aaron West, who struck three sixes and eight fours in his unbeaten 59 off just 44 deliveries as Brentwood eased to victory inside 20 overs.

"Them small totals sometimes can be a bit challenging, but we got off to a fairly decent start, and both of us had a bit of fun hitting a few sixes.

"It was good fun for us to get 50 behind us each."

Most Read

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

Where are the slowest and fastest house sale markets in Havering?

It takes on average 17 weeks to sell a house in Havering. Picture: PA

Director of Havering Samaritans appeals for donations after ‘appalling’ break-in

The Samaritans of Havering building was broken into last week. Picture: Google Maps

Planned c2c refurbishments to begin in June for Upminster station

Upminster station. Picture: Steve Poston

Hornchurch and Upminster MP visits The Suttons Arms after £200,000 refurbishment

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez with the general manager of The Suttons Arms in Station Lane, Hornchurch.

Most Read

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

Where are the slowest and fastest house sale markets in Havering?

It takes on average 17 weeks to sell a house in Havering. Picture: PA

Director of Havering Samaritans appeals for donations after ‘appalling’ break-in

The Samaritans of Havering building was broken into last week. Picture: Google Maps

Planned c2c refurbishments to begin in June for Upminster station

Upminster station. Picture: Steve Poston

Hornchurch and Upminster MP visits The Suttons Arms after £200,000 refurbishment

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez with the general manager of The Suttons Arms in Station Lane, Hornchurch.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers sign Spanish winger Luque

Joan Luque (right) played under Dagenham & Redbridge coach Jody Brown for Heybridge Swifts (pic: Mark Kerton/PA)

Hornchurch super lightweight Benn suffers shock loss against Hallett

Action from the fight between Harley Benn and Lee Hallett at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Brentwood captain West says Winter could end silverware wait

Nick Winter of Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex Tang Soo Do among medals at Championships

Essex Tang Soo Do members face the camera (Pic: Les Hartt)

Robinson signs new deal with Daggers

Matt Robinson has signed a new contract with Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists