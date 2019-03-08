Brentwood captain West says Winter could end silverware wait

Brentwood captain Aaron West says overseas bowler Nick Winter could help them end their silverware drought this campaign.

A Winter-inspired Brentwood eased to a nine-wicket win at Hadleigh & Thundersley on Saturday to make it back-to-back wins.

The Old County Ground side now sit top of the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division by seven points.

"I'm really pleased, following up last weekend's performance; we just got the job done.

"Our overseas Nick Winter was the star of the show with 8 for 30 and with him we really think we've got a good chance of going on to win the league this year.

"When you get overseas players there is always a little bit of unknown, we knew he was going to be good, but he's exceeded all expectations.

"He's always attacking the stumps, always in the game, so he's been a great addition."

Brentwood were sent into the field at John Burrows Park and saw Winter claim the first of his eight wickets with only two runs on the board.

Hadleigh reached 108-3, before Winter took his haul to six with three more scalps in quick succession, before Ben Allison (2-38) got in on the act.

Winter finished with 8-30 as the home side were dismissed for 128 in 49 overs, but Brentwood lost Will Buttleman cheaply in reply.

Guy Balmford hit an unbeaten 58 off 58 balls, with two sixes and 10 fours, and shared an unbroken 104 with captain Aaron West, who struck three sixes and eight fours in his unbeaten 59 off just 44 deliveries as Brentwood eased to victory inside 20 overs.

"Them small totals sometimes can be a bit challenging, but we got off to a fairly decent start, and both of us had a bit of fun hitting a few sixes.

"It was good fun for us to get 50 behind us each."