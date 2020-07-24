Brentwood captain West full of praise for record-breaking debutant Ballard in big win

Brentwood captain Aaron West praised debutant Eddie Ballard who broke records with his performance in their 173-run victory over Buckhurst Hill.

The right-handed batsman led the way with an unbeaten 229 as Brentwood 349-3 before dismissing Hill for 176.

Will Buttlemam added 65 and Guy Balmford (34) also chipped in, while the bowlers combined to good effect to seal victory at Roding Lane.

“It was almost the perfect day for us,” said West.

“Eddie Ballard, we think, may have broken the club record on his debut by scoring 229 not out and I’m pretty sure it might even be the league record as well which is pretty exceptional.

“When he joined we all knew he was a quality player, but I don’t think anyone expected that from him on his debut, but what a way to start and hopefully it continues.

“Some other guys batted well around him and I think at the halfway mark the game was pretty much almost done, so it gave our bowlers a chance to have a run out, and get some overs under their belt.”

The skipper admitted it was good for his bowlers to all get a chance to chip in and pick up wickets as they were in such a commanding position from their batting performance.

“They bowled pretty well as a unit, the scorecard was probably a bit harsh on Buckhurst Hill, they batted quite well to start and Hendro (Puchert) put a bit of pressure on them, so it wasn’t like a run out, it was good competition for them,” he added.

“It gave them a good chance to bowl at some good batters and get some overs in.”

Brentwood travel to Chelmsford for their second match of the Shepherd Neame Essex League’s nine-week season this weekend.

And West knows it is another important contest for his side, who won the Premier Division ttile and league cup during a memorable 2019 campaign.

“We see it as quite a big game, I know they lost to Wanstead on the weekend, but Chelmsford are always up there near the top at the end of the season,” said West.

“Playing one of our big rivals early on, it would be nice to go there and get a win.”