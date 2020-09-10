Search

Brentwood face final match title decider with Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 September 2020

Will Buttleman of Brentwood during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020

Brentwood captain Aaron West says it’s going to be like a cup final as they face Wanstead & Snaresbrook in the final match of the season to see who will be crowned champions.

Tom Oakley of Brentwood plays an audacious paddle / scoop shot during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020Tom Oakley of Brentwood plays an audacious paddle / scoop shot during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020

West’s side are currently one point behind the Herons as they welcome their opponents to the Old County Ground to see if they can retain the Shepherd Neame Essex League title.

However, the skipper has revealed they will be missing a number of players due to the season being a week longer – as a team-mate’s stag-do was arranged for the date!

“Both teams winning leaves the last game almost like a massive cup final, but it’s just a shame we’re going to be missing five senior players,” West said.

“Ben Sach, as on the weekend, will step up along with some other players who have got the ability to win us the game.

“We’re still going to have a few senior players like Will Buttleman and Ben Allison who are contracted to Essex.

“We’ll need them to step up. And for the guys coming in it’s a perfect opportunity and you couldn’t ask for a bigger game to stake a claim in the first team for next season.”

They set up the final-day decider thanks to a 126-run derby victory over Shenfield at the weekend thanks to a superb performance from Tom Oakley.

Brentwood won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a score of 241-7 with Oakley (100) leading the way and getting support from Ben Sach (58).

Shenfield could only manage 115 in reply, with Oakley (5-31) and Eddie Ballard (3-11) the stand-out bowlers and West added: “It was a great win, it probably wasn’t as easy as it looked on the scorecard.

“We were in a bit of trouble at 70-5, but Tom Oakley played a matchwinning innings with the bat and was well supported by Ben Sach who’d come up from the second team.

“He had scored three 100s in the second team lately and that gave us a decent score to defend.

“Tom was magnificent with the ball again. I think he is possibly the first person to get 100 and five wickets in the Premier League in the same game for Brentwood.

“Eddie has obviously been performing really well with the bat so considering he didn’t get any runs this week it was good to see him contribute with the ball.”

