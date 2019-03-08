Search

Brentwood skipper West eager to end league title drought after eight years

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 May 2019

Brentwood captain Aaron West congratulates bowler Charlie Griffiths (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Brentwood captain Aaron West congratulates bowler Charlie Griffiths (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West is eager to guide the Old County Ground club to silverware for the first-time since 2011.

Aaron West of Brentwood during Hornchurch CC (bowling) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 2nd June 2018Aaron West of Brentwood during Hornchurch CC (bowling) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 2nd June 2018

The attacking batsman, who also bowls, has won the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division three times in his career but now wants to win it as club captain.

The former Essex 2nd XI man took over the reins from Joe Buttleman last year and guided the team to a third-place finish.

“Our target is always to try and win the league, so that's top of our agenda, it's been an eight-year wait now so we want to put that right,” West said.

“Generally silverware is always our aim so we'll be targeting that.”

Rishi Patel left the club during the winter months but the skipper is pleased with his new recruits including Australian Nick Winter and Jack Hebron.

“A big signing for us is an Australian overseas called Nick Winter, who plays for South Australia and Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash,” he added.

“We're hoping that recruiting him will make a huge difference to our attack, which we've seen in pre-season as he's taken 13 wickets in three games, with seven being in his first game.

“What we've noticed already is his general professionalism is lifting everyone else's standards, which is great.

“Unfortunately we've lost Rishi Patel, he got signed for Essex last year, but we feel we've replaced him quite well with a lad called Jack Hebron from Colchester.

“He's generally been one of the most prolific run scorers in the league, so we're hoping we can fill that void with him.

“We've picked up a young seamer from Hutton called Connor Limbrick, who looks like he's got good potential.

“We've also got a 16-year-old leg-spinner called Jack Levy who has come through our own system.

“He's been doing really well in pre-season, so we'll be looking for him to push on.

The skipper is delighted to see two of his squad members – Will Buttleman and Ben Allison – both being handed contracts by Essex in recent weeks.

“That's great news for them, they're both really talented, and been performing for Brentwood and Essex 2nd XI,” he added.

“They've been rewarded, so hopefully they can have big years with Essex and Brentwood, and push on to full contracts.”

