Brentwood skipper West insists his side will be playing to win

Aaron West in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West insisted his side will be playing to win their first league fixture of 2020 against Buckhurst Hill after a long wait to start due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A nine-week Essex League season will run from Saturday, when West’s side make the trip to Roding Lane Ground, until September 12.

The Premier Division line-up remains the same, including defending champions Brentwood, Billericay, Buckhurst Hill, Chelmsford, Colchester, Harold Wood, Hornchurch, Hutton, Shenfield and Wanstead, but other divisions have been redrawn on regional lines.

“I’ve always had the mindset of if you’re going to play you want to win, but I’m sure whoever wins at the end the other teams are going to say it doesn’t count, it wasn’t a real league,” said West. “But once you have a trophy in your hands and can celebrate it doesn’t really matter.

“Obviously it’s going to be a bit different, I think everyone enjoyed having a run out on the weekend, and I think just where people have been stuck indoors and not been able to do stuff they’re keen to get out, play and have a bit of fun more than anything.

“It will be different, but we are all sort of taking the mindset of if we’re going to play, you go out there to win, and we want to win in any competition we play.

“More importantly it’s good to get out there and for everyone to have a bit of fun really.”

The current Premier Division champion agrees it will be a bit of the unknown, after missing months of cricket, to know what everyone’s teams will look like.

“You don’t know what sort of strength sides are going to be at, it is going to be different, a different format as it’s gone to 40 overs this year and the shorter format always brings teams closer together,” he added.

“We’re still confident we can go out there and win. We won’t have Nick Winter this year, which I’m sure will make a bit of a difference to our bowling attack.

“But we’ve got a couple of new players and still have a very competitive side. We’ve also got the mindset of trying to give some youngsters a good crack this year and blood them in which is a good opportunity.”