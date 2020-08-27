Search

Advanced search

Brentwood look forward to big rivalries in push for title

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 August 2020

Tom Oakley of Brentwood plays an audacious paddle / scoop shot during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020

Tom Oakley of Brentwood plays an audacious paddle / scoop shot during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West is looking forward to big rivalry clashes as they look to retain the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division title.

Will Buttleman of Brentwood celebrates his century during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020Will Buttleman of Brentwood celebrates his century during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020

West’s side make the short trip to face Hutton on Saturday before also taking on Shenfield and then title rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook on the final day of the shortened 2020 season.

They boosted their chances of picking up some silverware with a 64-run victory over Hornchurch to knock them out of the race last weekend.

“It was obviously really good to beat one of our title challengers and knock them out of the race,” said captain West.

“It’s made it a two-horse race between us and Wanstead & Snaresbrook now.

“We’ve got Hutton this weekend and Shenfield the week after, so two big rivalry matches for us, and we’ve just got to keep winning and take it down to the last game if we can.”

You may also want to watch:

Wanstead & Snaresbrook were due to have their August 15 fixture against Hornchurch re-arranged after it was called off due to a Herons player testing positive for Covid-19, but it has now been classed as rained off which swings things in Brentwood’s favour.

“It was out of our hands what decision was made there, it was probably the fair decision considering no-one else got to play. I think we would have been hoping Hornchurch could have beaten Wanstead otherwise they might have got a lead over us,” said West.

Brentwood head into the clash with Hutton after a comfortable win over Billy Gordon’s men where they posted a score of 254-5 thanks to Will Buttleman (122) and Tom Oakley (60).

Brentwood restricted Hornchurch to 190-8 in reply, with Jack Hebron (3-42) the pick of the bowlers and West added: “Will was outstanding, he had to do all the hard work as it probably wasn’t the easiest wicket to start with, so he did the work and batted through to get a decent score.

“I think I should mention Tom Oakley because he came in when we was only getting four an over and changed the momentum of the game.

“He got us to a score, we probably felt we were only ever going to get to 220, and he helped us get over 250 because he was able to change the game.

“All the bowlers did really well with the ball, they got off to quite a good start as well, but our spinners were able to pull it back quite well.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Havering

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Plans submitted for 10-storey apartment block in Rainham to go with 700 home development

A computer generated image of what the planned 10 storey apartment block on the former RTS Motors site in New Road, Rainham might look like. Picture: BPTW

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Proposed Lower Thames Crossing set to get share of £27.4bn highways improvement fund

Artist's impression of the Lower Thames Crossing. Picture: Highways England

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Havering

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Plans submitted for 10-storey apartment block in Rainham to go with 700 home development

A computer generated image of what the planned 10 storey apartment block on the former RTS Motors site in New Road, Rainham might look like. Picture: BPTW

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Proposed Lower Thames Crossing set to get share of £27.4bn highways improvement fund

Artist's impression of the Lower Thames Crossing. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brentwood look forward to big rivalries in push for title

Tom Oakley of Brentwood plays an audacious paddle / scoop shot during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020

School services set to run on some east London bus routes as pupils return

The school service sign will be displayed on buses. Picture: TfL

Upminster captain Ison looking to hand youngsters a chance against Ardleigh Green

Pulkit Gupta in action for former club Barking (pic George Phillpou/TGS Photo)

Stimson happy to retain majority of his squad and add Higgins

Ellis Brown of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Cameron Delport hoping to help defend T20 title for Essex

Cameron Delport of Essex celebrates scoring fifty runs during Derbyshire Falcons vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Semi-Final Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 21st September 2019