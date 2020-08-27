Brentwood look forward to big rivalries in push for title

Brentwood captain Aaron West is looking forward to big rivalry clashes as they look to retain the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division title.

Will Buttleman of Brentwood celebrates his century during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020 Will Buttleman of Brentwood celebrates his century during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020

West’s side make the short trip to face Hutton on Saturday before also taking on Shenfield and then title rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook on the final day of the shortened 2020 season.

They boosted their chances of picking up some silverware with a 64-run victory over Hornchurch to knock them out of the race last weekend.

“It was obviously really good to beat one of our title challengers and knock them out of the race,” said captain West.

“It’s made it a two-horse race between us and Wanstead & Snaresbrook now.

“We’ve got Hutton this weekend and Shenfield the week after, so two big rivalry matches for us, and we’ve just got to keep winning and take it down to the last game if we can.”

Wanstead & Snaresbrook were due to have their August 15 fixture against Hornchurch re-arranged after it was called off due to a Herons player testing positive for Covid-19, but it has now been classed as rained off which swings things in Brentwood’s favour.

“It was out of our hands what decision was made there, it was probably the fair decision considering no-one else got to play. I think we would have been hoping Hornchurch could have beaten Wanstead otherwise they might have got a lead over us,” said West.

Brentwood head into the clash with Hutton after a comfortable win over Billy Gordon’s men where they posted a score of 254-5 thanks to Will Buttleman (122) and Tom Oakley (60).

Brentwood restricted Hornchurch to 190-8 in reply, with Jack Hebron (3-42) the pick of the bowlers and West added: “Will was outstanding, he had to do all the hard work as it probably wasn’t the easiest wicket to start with, so he did the work and batted through to get a decent score.

“I think I should mention Tom Oakley because he came in when we was only getting four an over and changed the momentum of the game.

“He got us to a score, we probably felt we were only ever going to get to 220, and he helped us get over 250 because he was able to change the game.

“All the bowlers did really well with the ball, they got off to quite a good start as well, but our spinners were able to pull it back quite well.”