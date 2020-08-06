Brentwood captain West is delighted to be top of table as unbeaten run continues

Will Buttleman of Brentwood

Brentwood captain Aaron West was delighted to remain top of the Premier League after his side made it three consecutive wins to start the season.

Brentwood captain Aaron West

West’s side sealed a 77-run win over Colchester & East Essex thanks largely to young Essex batsman Will Buttleman hitting a century, while Ben Allison was also heavily amongst the runs at the Old County Ground.

Buttleman hit 109 off 93 balls before falling to Charlie Watts, while Allison remained unbeaten on 82 as Brentwood – offered the opportunity to bat first – posted a huge 321-6 off 40 overs.

The chase was always going to be a tall order for Colchester, as Charlie Fernandes top-scored with 41, while Jack Levy (4-40) was the pick of the Brentwood attack.

“It was another really positive weekend, we’ve obviously got a bit of momentum at the minute, and it’s good just to stay top of the league,” West said.

“We’ve been getting off to some flyers, Eddie Ballard got us off to a good start, he got 32 off 11 balls, so we were 50 in three and a half overs which just set a platform for the likes of myself, Will and Ben to carry on batting in our normal manner.

“Will got the big score and Ben was able to come in towards the end and capitalise.”

The skipper was keen to praise youngster Levy for his bowling efforts which helped the home side to victory.

“We felt at the halfway stage that we had enough runs to wrap up the game, so it was good for some of our seamers to get some overs,” added West.

“Tom Moore played his first game back in two years after taking a break. Jack come on, he’s only 16, and took four wickets so that was a great achievement for him and he was unlucky not to get five but it will be really good for his confidence going forward.”

Brentwood will travel away to newly-promoted Harold Wood this weekend as they look to keep their momentum going.

“We’re in some good form at the minute, so we want to keep it going, and hopefully make it four from four,” said West.

“That’s been the beauty this year, if you look at the scorecards different players have contributed every week so hopefully someone else will stand up.

“Guy Balmford will come in to take the captaincy and I’m sure he will lead from the front.”