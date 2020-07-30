It was a ‘dream day’ for Brentwood says captain West

Connor Limrick in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West said it was a ‘dream day’ for the club as they sealed a victory while the rest of their Shepherd Neame Essex League rivals had their games abandoned.

West’s men made it successive wins to start the shortened 2020 campaign while most others had to take a share of the points from the weekend.

The Old County Ground outfit bowled Chelmsford out for just 59 with Connor Limrick leading the charge with six wickets, before skipper West (30 not out) and Eddie Ballard (27) led the way to a nine-wicket triumph.

“It was pretty much the dream day for Brentwood, the other four games were abandoned, and we managed to sneak in a result against one of what you would usually call a title rival, so it was a great day all round,” West said.

“Connor has been bowling ok this season, probably without much reward, but he sort of has a knack of every time he bowls of getting an early wicket.

“On Saturday he got on a bit of a roll, everything went his and our way, and he really capitalised.

“We can’t underestimate the job Ben Allison did at the other end, he bowled eight overs, two for 16 and I think their partnership was as good as it gets in club cricket.”

The captain says they were always confident of chasing down such a low score when they went into bat.

“I think it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you’re always confident of chasing down 60, but we knew they had some quality with their two Essex professionals [Aaron Beard and Sam Cook] opening the bowling and we just tried to not let them settle and took the game to them.

“We got off to a bit of a flyer and within a few overs it was pretty much game over.”

Brentwood will welcome newly-promoted Colchester & East Essex to the Old County Ground on Saturday and the skipper knows their opponents will be up for the challenge.

“Two really good wins so far, we just want to keep that momentum going as the season progresses,” added West.

“They will have a bit of a point to prove as a couple of their star players when they went down joined Brentwood, so I think they’ll be coming back with a bit of a fight, but we’re looking forward to it and hoping we can get our third win of the season.”