Search

Advanced search

It was a ‘dream day’ for Brentwood says captain West

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 July 2020

Connor Limrick in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Connor Limrick in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West said it was a ‘dream day’ for the club as they sealed a victory while the rest of their Shepherd Neame Essex League rivals had their games abandoned.

West’s men made it successive wins to start the shortened 2020 campaign while most others had to take a share of the points from the weekend.

The Old County Ground outfit bowled Chelmsford out for just 59 with Connor Limrick leading the charge with six wickets, before skipper West (30 not out) and Eddie Ballard (27) led the way to a nine-wicket triumph.

“It was pretty much the dream day for Brentwood, the other four games were abandoned, and we managed to sneak in a result against one of what you would usually call a title rival, so it was a great day all round,” West said.

“Connor has been bowling ok this season, probably without much reward, but he sort of has a knack of every time he bowls of getting an early wicket.

“On Saturday he got on a bit of a roll, everything went his and our way, and he really capitalised.

You may also want to watch:

“We can’t underestimate the job Ben Allison did at the other end, he bowled eight overs, two for 16 and I think their partnership was as good as it gets in club cricket.”

The captain says they were always confident of chasing down such a low score when they went into bat.

“I think it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you’re always confident of chasing down 60, but we knew they had some quality with their two Essex professionals [Aaron Beard and Sam Cook] opening the bowling and we just tried to not let them settle and took the game to them.

“We got off to a bit of a flyer and within a few overs it was pretty much game over.”

Brentwood will welcome newly-promoted Colchester & East Essex to the Old County Ground on Saturday and the skipper knows their opponents will be up for the challenge.

“Two really good wins so far, we just want to keep that momentum going as the season progresses,” added West.

“They will have a bit of a point to prove as a couple of their star players when they went down joined Brentwood, so I think they’ll be coming back with a bit of a fight, but we’re looking forward to it and hoping we can get our third win of the season.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Romford’s new Sunday market proving a hit with shoppers

Vivian Coombes pictured with happy customers, including Pat Wright (first from right), who came to support the trader as Romford Market continues to pick up after reopening. Picture: Ken Mears

Man left with head injury after Hornchurch pub fight

One man was injured after an altercation at The Sutton Arms pub in Hornchurch on Friday (July 24). Picture: Google

Havering Council blocks Rainham mosque plans for second time

Plans for a mosque on land to the rear of this building in New Road, Rainham have been refused by Havering Council. Picture: Google

Man dies after South Hornchurch collision

Man stabbed in Wembley. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Anger as ‘independent’ investigator called in over Havering ‘gerrymandering’ allegations has links to council

Gillian Ford (left) and Jon Cruddas MP (right) have complained over the choice of investigator appointed to probe comments by council leader Damian White (centre).

Most Read

Romford’s new Sunday market proving a hit with shoppers

Vivian Coombes pictured with happy customers, including Pat Wright (first from right), who came to support the trader as Romford Market continues to pick up after reopening. Picture: Ken Mears

Man left with head injury after Hornchurch pub fight

One man was injured after an altercation at The Sutton Arms pub in Hornchurch on Friday (July 24). Picture: Google

Havering Council blocks Rainham mosque plans for second time

Plans for a mosque on land to the rear of this building in New Road, Rainham have been refused by Havering Council. Picture: Google

Man dies after South Hornchurch collision

Man stabbed in Wembley. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Anger as ‘independent’ investigator called in over Havering ‘gerrymandering’ allegations has links to council

Gillian Ford (left) and Jon Cruddas MP (right) have complained over the choice of investigator appointed to probe comments by council leader Damian White (centre).

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Middag departs West Ham for Fiorentina

Tessel Middag of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

FA Whole Game System to help club officials

Clubs can operate more effectively by using the online FA Whole Game System

Club in Focus: Glendale FC

Glendale FC are still going strong

Player registration made easy by Whole Game System

The FA Whole Game System makes player registration easier

It was a ‘dream day’ for Brentwood says captain West

Connor Limrick in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019