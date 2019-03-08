Cricket: Brentwood get better of Wanstead

N Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of Z Shahzad

Nick Winter's seven-wicket haul helped set up Brentwood for a comfortable win over Wanstead on the first day of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division season.

Covers on the pitch during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

And Ilford chased a revised target in their rain-hit match with Buckhurst Hill, but defending champions Hornchurch had to settle for a rain-affected draw against Hadleigh, with their last-wicket pair at the crease at Harrow Lodge Park.

Brentwood skipper Aaron West put the visitors into bat at the Old County Ground and saw Winter open his account by trapping Zain Shahzad lbw.

Bilal Patel fell cheaply to Ben Allison, before Winter bowled Hassan Chowdhury for 25 to leave the Herons 38-3.

Essex staffer Aron Nijjar was Winter's next victim, before Charlie Griffiths dismissed Tom Cummins to make it 51-5.

Z Shahzad of Wanstead during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

But captain Joe Ellis-Grewal helped steady the ship during a 57-run stand with Essex youngster Feroze Khushi, whose resistance was ended by Allison (2-40) after hitting a six and three fours in his innings of 40 off 74 balls.

Ellis-Grewal (23) followed soon after to Winter, who completed his five-for by dismissing Jonathan Das for a second-ball duck.

And Winter removed Adnan Akram and Mohammed Fayyaz Khan with successive deliveries to finish with 7-31 as Wanstead weere skittled for 116 in the 39th over.

Guy Balmford (26) put on 38 for the first Brentwood wicket with Essex youngster Will Buttleman, before falling to Bradley De Villiers, while West was stumped by Das off the bowling of Nijjar.

H Chowdhury of Wanstead is bowled out by N Winter during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

Jack Hebron (24 not out) put on an unbroken 55-run stand with Buttleman, who finished unbeaten on 50 from 72 balls after hitting a six and six fours to seal an eight-wicket victory.

Hornchurch had a three-hour wait to start their campaign at 2pm, but Mehad Khan and captain Billy Gordon struck early with the new ball to reduce the visitors to 27-2.

Merv Westfield, Gayan Sirisoma and Marc Whitlock also got in on the act, as Oliver Smith (73) led Hadleigh to 189-5 in 44 overs.

F Khushi of Wanstead during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

And Ronnie Saunders hit a quick 48 off 30 balls in a 65-run opening stand with Jamie Sorrell (34).

Both fell to Haider Ali Syed Zaidi, who also dismissed Gordon for a first-ball duck and Westfield for just four to make it 114-4.

Michael Bones made 31 before succumbing to Misem Ali Syed Zaidi, who added the scalps of Jas Bassan and Ahsan Freed to leave Hornchurch wobbling on 138-7.

Zeeshan Khan helped Sirisoma edge Hornchurch closer to their target before also falling to Haider Ali Syed Zaidi (5-79), with Mehad Khan then run out to leave last man Whitlock to see it through to the close on 179-9.

B Allison of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of B Patel during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

Buckhurst Hill chose to bat first at Valentines Park and openers Hendro Puchert (21) and Ryan Karaunakaran (24) both made starts before falling to Ilford skipper Theeban Tavarasa (2-21).

Ricky Reynolds (21), captain Prashant Chand-Bajpai (34) and Daniel Parkinson (22) also battled hard at the crease as Hill reached 162 in 57 overs.

Mehtab Malik (4-35) and Mohammad Ahktar (4-53) shared the other wickets to fall for Ilford, who had 51 overs to reach their target and got there with a handful to spare.

They slipped to 52-3 as Roham Bhome (3-55) had early success, but key innings from Akash Raji (34), Ahktar (38) and Harsh Kumar, who hit an unbeaten 55 off 110 balls including a six and five fours, sealed a five-wicket win.