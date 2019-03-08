Gordon: Hornchurch's clash at Herons to be low-scoring

Merv Westfield in full flow for Hornchurch with the ball (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Two title rivals will do battle at Overton Drive this weekend and the winner is most likely to challenge current leaders Brentwood

Billy Gordon is aware of what Hornchurch can expect away to Wanstead on Saturday in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

The two clubs are involved with Brentwood in the battle to win this year's championship and the loser at Overton Drive could find themselves out of the race.

Hornchurch are third on 121 points - 30 off the second-placed Herons, who trail the leaders by three points approaching the halfway stage of the season.

It makes this weekend's clash at Wanstead crucial and the 2018 champions can take confidence from last year when they ran out winners in both meetings.

"Going into Saturday we know we need to bowl well and also bat well against their spinners," Gordon said.

"If we get a win we will be back right up there and be in and amongst Brentwood, but it will be a tough game.

"At Wanstead it's always difficult and we never normally have big scoring matches over at their place with their wicket.

"It seems to be low-scoring, but we need to back ourselves and hopefully execute the plans we have and it can go well."

In 2018, Hornchurch bowled out Wanstead for 131 at Overton Drive to earn a four-wicket win which set them on their way to the title.

A year earlier, Gordon's side were all out for 170 and suffered a comprehensive eight-wicket loss to the Herons, who won the National Cup in 2017.

Hornchurch were knocked out of that competition on Sunday away to Bexley, with the hosts winning by nine wickets.

Gordon top scored with 61 for the away side as they were all out for 150, but the captain was pleased to give a first-team debut to 15-year-old Danny Imray.

He is expected to feature again on Sunday when Hornchurch host Waltham in the Bertie Joel Trophy at Harrow Lodge Park.

"Bexley were strong and had a couple of Scottish internationals and a few Kent boys, so they had a really good side," Gordon said.

"We batted first and didn't bat great. We only got 150 which was never enough, but the positive to come from the game was Danny making his first-team debut.

"He has so much potential and he will play again this Sunday and hopefully he will keep going and push on.

"It's hard for him because he is also a footballer, so cricket comes second, but if he ever gives up the football, he has the talent to be a quality cricketer."