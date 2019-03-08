Gordon believes momentum can be key for Hornchurch

Billy Gordon in bowling action for Hornchurch at Valentines Park (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Harrow Lodge Park club will aim to enjoy league success and then National Cup success over the weekend

Hornchuch play twice at Harrow Lodge Park this weekend and captain Billy Gordon knows a couple of wins could really get them going again.

The 2018 Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division title winners triumphed at Ilford last Saturday to bounce back after a home loss to Chelmsford.

Gordon's men are now set to host Billericay tomorrow and then entertain Belhus on Sunday in the ECB National Club Championship.

If Hornchurch can secure two more victories and make it three in a row, it would see them build some much-needed momentum.

"We just need to build more confidence, get a few wins in a row and you never know what can happen with other results," Gordon said.

"We did start slowly last year and then we got going and won 10 in a row, so you never know and especially with the 50-over stuff, we did well with that last year, so hopefully we do the same again."

After hosting Billericay in the Premier Division on Saturday, Hornchurch will turn their focus to the National Cup.

Given they won everything on the local front last season, the National competition was the only one they didn't make a big impression in.

On Sunday they will entertain Premier Division rivals Belhus and Gordon is confident he will be able to put out a strong XI.

He added: "I like to play in these type of cups and usually you face different teams, but obviously on Sunday we will be up against Belhus.

"Last year we lost to Finchley and we had a bit of a shocker and had bad availability, but this time we have nearly everyone able to play, so hopefully we are strong enough to turn them over."

An excellent all-round display last weekend saw Hornchurch go fourth in the table after a victory on the road at Ilford.

Gayan Sirisoma claimed 4-70 off 21 overs to restrict the hosts to 271-7 and the visitors got home by four wickets.

Ronnie Saunders (94) top scored as Merv Westfield (52), Michael Bones (43 not out) as Jas Bassan (40 not out) played key roles and Gordon added: "I lost the toss again.

"It was a flat wicket, so I wanted to have a bat, but I haven't won a toss yet! After that we bowled alright, we dropped a couple of catches, but we didn't do too bad overall and the batsmen did brilliantly.

"Merv and Ronnie were quality and then Jas and 'Bonesy' at the end finished the job off for us. We were due that with the bat because we have struggled a bit and hopefully it can start us off now."

On Sirisoma, Gordon said: "You can tell he has played at a higher level and he is very accurate. think he will take a lot of wickets for us this season."