Captain Gordon demands improvement from Hornchurch

After unprecedented success in 2018, the treble-winners have struggled for form so far

Billy Gordon is expecting to see a response from Hornchurch after they saw their chances of winning another treble ended.

A defeat to Brentwood in the Essex T20 Cup on Monday saw them fail to reach finals' day and it followed a Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division loss last weekend.

Chelmsford got the better of Hornchurch on Saturday and it left captain Gordon to reflect on what has proved costly so far.

He said: "It hasn't been good enough and especially compared to last year. I said at the start I didn't want people turning up thinking we did the treble in 2018 so this season doesn't matter, but we had a chat and hopefully we can start putting things right.

"There have been parts of our game which have been brilliant, but our batting needs to improve massively.

"We always get to around 100-1 or 100-2 and then we collapse to something like 150-6, so people need to step up and take care of their wicket a bit more."

Fielding is another area where Hornchurch will look to be much better after Chelmsford defeated them by six wickets at Harrow Lodge Park.

The visitors won the toss and put the hosts into bat first, but only Merv Westfield (53) could go beyond fifty as the champions were dismissed for 201.

It wasn't enough, but the game may have been closer had Aaron Beard (60 not out) and visiting captain Jack Sterland (93) not been dropped early on.

Gordon said: "Chelmsford are a brilliant team and they have a great bunch of lads, but we had so many chances to win.

"First of all I have to say one of the umpires had one of the worst days I have seen and it was for both teams, not just us.

"He had some shockers, but once again we dropped five catches and we have dropped catches every weekend.

"One was Jack Sterland on 10 and he made 93 and another was Aaron Beard on two and he got 60 not out.

"If you drop four or five a game you are never going to win and especially against the best teams, so we are making things too hard for ourselves."

Saturday's trip to Ilford allows Hornchurch the chance to make a return to winning ways and Gordon is eager to do so.

He added: "We played Ilford at the start of the season in the League Cup and we got a good result then, so hopefully we get the same again and finish early enough to watch Spurs!"