'Rusty' Hornchurch have to be at best against Buckhurst Hill, says Gordon

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon reacts in the field (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The 2018 treble-winners endured plenty of frustration last weekend in two different competitions

After a frustrating time of it last weekend, Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon is determined to see an improvement against Buckhurst Hill on Saturday.

The Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division champions could only draw at home to Hadleigh & Thundersley on Saturday in a rain-affected contest.

A day later they were set to host Upminster in the ECB National Club Championship first round, but the visitors were unable to field a strong enough XI for the derby fixture.

It left Hornchurch to stew over a disappointing display against Hadleigh and they will aim to be better against new boys Hill at Roding Lane on Saturday.

"I had a word with the boys after last weekend, so hopefully we can bounce straight back and get back to winning ways," said captain Gordon.

"I don't know too much about Buckhurst Hill, but know Hendro Puchert is a really good player and they have some others I have played against before.

"They will be another tough side and we will have to be at our best to get the win."

Hornchurch looked set for an opening-day win on Saturday, but suffered a batting collapse.

After restricting Hadleigh to 189-5 from 44 overs, the hosts were in control with opener Jamie Sorrell (34) and Michael Bones (31) at the crease.

But once they went, the slide couldn't be stopped and they had to hold on in the end and finish on 179-9 off 39 overs.

Gordon added: "We were just really rusty. We bowled too many bad balls and the fielding wasn't great, but being 102-1 you would have expected us to win.

"We had a massive collapse and still ended up only needing six an over until the end, but losing the amount of wickets we did cost us.

"If you look at our scorecard, five of our wickets were caught out playing silly shots, so it is game management and concentration."

"At 102-1, I think some of the boys thought 'let's get it done as quickly as we can' and we paid the price."

After an underwhelming day, Gordon's men were unable to bounce back on the Sunday with Upminster giving them a bye.

"It was annoying because we wanted to try and build some momentum, but they couldn't get a strong enough team out apparently," he said.

"They didn't want to turn up with third or fourth-teamers and get run up, but you never know what can happen in sport.

"At the end of the day we get a bye through to the next round, so that is all that matters I guess and hopefully we can now get a win this weekend."