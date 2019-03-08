Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Gordon calls on Hornchurch to turn up in League Cup final

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 August 2019

Merv Westfield in batting action for Hornchurch against Brentwood at the Old County Ground (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Merv Westfield in batting action for Hornchurch against Brentwood at the Old County Ground (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The captain wants his team to retain that silverware feeling by winning the League Cup for a second consecutive season

The Shepherd Neame Essex League under-25 XI before their match against the East Anglian Premier League at the County GroundThe Shepherd Neame Essex League under-25 XI before their match against the East Anglian Premier League at the County Ground

Billy Gordon and Hornchurch have plenty of motivation going into Monday's Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup final at Southend with local rivals Brentwood the opposition.

The Harrow Lodge Park outfit - who claimed an unprecedented treble in 2018 - have lost twice to Aaron West's men in the Premier Division this season.

Those setbacks have increased Hornchurch's need for victory in the 12.30pm start and what should aid their cause is Nick Winter's absence.

Brentwood's Australian bowler has departed now, having taken 7-43 against the current champions on Saturday in another emphatic derby loss.

Gordon revealed: "We had a chat after the defeat and we need to be finishing the season with a winning run.

"It can still be a positive year if we win a trophy and finish not far off the top two, so that is the aim now.

"Our batting obviously needs to improve and with Brentwood we know they bat from one to 11, so we will have to be at our best on Monday.

"Hopefully we can turn up and play the way we know we can and it can be good enough to win the cup again."

The title race in the Premier Division will go to the wire with Brentwood back on top after the eight-wicket success at the Old County Ground last weekend.

Nick Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket against Hornchurch at the Old County Ground (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).Nick Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket against Hornchurch at the Old County Ground (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Hornchurch were dismissed for 121 inside 38 overs with only Merv Westfield sticking around for a lengthy period of time as he top scored with 48 not out.

Number three Kieran Scarlioli added a run-a-ball 31, but again Gordon saw his side fail with the bat.

Reflecting on Winter's impact in England, where he claimed 77 wickets including 15 against the 2018 title winners, Hornchurch's captain said: "We've been cursed!

"No, to be honest, he did bowl really well and with the red ball this time. He swung it a lot, but our batting wasn't good enough aside from Merv who did well for us once again.

"If someone bowls really quickly but doesn't move it then the best players can cope with that. With Winter, he can swing it both ways and it's his skill that stands out compared to others I've faced."

Before Hornchurch do battle with Brentwood for a fourth time this season, they entertain Belhus in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Gordon added: "I want us to finish as high as possible. Hopefully we get some form on Saturday and take it into the cup final."

Hornchurch's captain and Ronnie Saunders played for a Shepherd Neame Essex League under-25 XI against the East Anglian Premier League equivalent at the County Ground on Wednesday.

Skippering the side, Gordon hit 15 while club opener Saunders added 24, but they lost in the final over at Chelmsford.

"It was good fun," he said. Everyone had a great time. Ronnie did well with the bat. We shared the overs around and everyone had a go, so it was a really enjoyable evening."

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Gordon calls on Hornchurch to turn up in League Cup final

Merv Westfield in batting action for Hornchurch against Brentwood at the Old County Ground (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Relegation-threatened Upminster eye league double over Hutton

Louis Pickering of Upminster during Shenfield CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Chelmsford Road on 20th July 2019

Cricket: Lawrence extends Essex contract

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch blog: A day of surprises at Worthing

Joe Wright of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Captain heaps praise on Rainham despite shades of Liverpool in fine season

Jon O'Neill in batting action for Rainham in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists