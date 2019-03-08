Hornchurch captain Gordon wants team to land blow on Brentwood

The Harrow Lodge Park club reached another League Cup final, but look out of the title race

Hornchurch travel to Brentwood in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division this weekend in a dress rehearsal of the League Cup final and Billy Gordon feels it's a key encounter.

The 2018 treble winners look set to lose their title after a defeat at Billericay last Saturday, but they did bounce back a day later to beat Colchester in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Brentwood or Wanstead should win the Premier Division now, but Hornchurch can still have a say, although they have other reasons for wanting to win at Old County Ground this weekend.

Captain Gordon said: "We want to win every game we play, but especially when we play a rival.

"We know Brentwood are a good side, but we back ourselves and know if we play to our best we are a match for anyone.

"Hopefully we can get a win and it gives us the edge going into the League Cup final against them."

Ahead of last weekend, Gordon called on his batsmen to step up and while they did on Sunday, it was not the case at Billericay.

Merv Westfield impressed with the ball, taking 4-62, but the hosts still posted 225-8 after Darren Ironside struck a fine 86.

It left Hornchurch needing 226 to win, but they started poorly and Ronnie Saunders, Kieran Scarlioli and Westfield were out for a combined total of eight runs.

Jamie Sorrell hit 34 at the top of the order, but Gordon added 16 and it was left to Michael Bones to try and rebuild.

The wicket-keeper managed to pass fifty and take Hornchurcb's score into three figures and was the last man out for an excellent 66, but the away side fell 58 runs short of their target.

Gordon's men now trail leaders Wanstead by 49 points with only four matches left this season and their title defence looks over.

He added: "We knew it would be tough after last year and we have done well to remain in it for so long, especially with the batting not being good enough.

"If we could finish third that would be nice and then round it off with a League Cup win."

Westfield showed his quality on Sunday at Harrow Lodge Park with 101 while Paul Murray added 73 at the top of the order.

It ensured Hornchurch got up to 289-7 and Jas Bassan's 5-33 saw the visitors dismissed for 187.

"Sunday was a good all-round performance, so that was pleasing and it means we now go into the Brentwood game on Saturday with some form," Gordon said.