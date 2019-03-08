Gordon hoping recent meeting with Brentwood will help Hornchurch

Kieran Scarlioli in batting action for Hornchurch against Billericay (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The two local rivals are expected to battle for the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division title this season

Opening batsman Jamie Sorrell of Hornchurch in batting action against Billericay (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Billy Gordon wants Hornchurch to make the most of previous experience when they welcome Brentwood to Harrow Lodge Park this weekend.

The 2018 Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division champions take on the current leaders, who have won five out of five so far, on Saturday.

Brentwood's impressive start to the campaign has been helped by the form of Nick Winter, who has settled quickly.

Hornchurch have already faced the Australian once in the Essex T20 Cup last month and even though Gordon's men lost on that occasion, they have won every fixture since.

"We just need to be confident in our own ability," he said. "Obviously Brentwood's overseas has taken a lot of wickets, but we have faced him before in the T20.

"The boys have a little bit of experience of him now, so we have to try our best to face him and either get us up to a score or chase one down.

"We know we need to play to our best ability to beat Brentwood on Saturday, but hopefully we can."

Hornchurch fought back impressively to win by 74 runs at home to Billericay without their captain last weekend.

In Gordon's absence, Michael Bones led the team, but saw the hosts all out for 201 with Kieran Scarlioli's 45 the top score.

Billericay and Essex all-rounder Paul Walter appeals for a wicket against his old club Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Billericay looked all set to win with Paul Walter at the crease, but the former Hornchurch ace was dismissed for 67 by Gayan Sirisoma, who claimed 5-21 to bowl the visitors out for 127.

Gordon added: "I wasn't there on Saturday because my cousin got married, so 'Bonesy' took over and got 25 points, which was good. Apparently it was a wet wicket, but we got the win in the end and that's all that matters.

"I knew if we could get Paul out we would have a good chance because Darren Ironside and him are probably Billericay's best two batsmen.

"We got Darren out early and that helped and then Paul was caught and it put the pressure on them massively and they lost seven wickets in quick time.

"It was a brilliant victory, it was a close game, but it was really good to get the points."

While Hornchurch were made to work hard against Billericay, Brentwood cruised to a 157-run victory at home to Ilford.

Both clubs were in ECB National Club Championship action on Sunday and Gordon's men beat Belhus, but Brentwood lost to Chelmsford.

The Hornchurch captain said: "We are building a bit of confidence and momentum and hopefully we can take it into this weekend which is a big one.

"We are going the right way and we just need to keep going and hopefully take it into the next few games."