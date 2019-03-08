Failing to post a big score cost Brentwood, captain West admits

Brentwood captain Aaron West says they failed to post a big enough score as they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of neighbours Billericay in the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division.

Captain West chose to bat after winning the toss, but the move backfired as the hosts, looking to extend their six-game winning start to the season, were dismissed for 127 in 42 overs.

West (43) top scored, as Robert Rayner (5-38) took the bowling honours for Billericay and Adam Marchant (2-22), Andy Smith, Ross Poulton and Darren Ironside also had success with the ball.

"It was obviously very disappointing; I think ultimately we didn't put enough runs on the board, so it was always going to be difficult to defend," West said.

"We tried our best, but just fell short."

The visitors were soon in trouble in reply, though, as Nick Winter removed captain Lee Knight for a duck and Ironside for a single to make it 9-2.

Ben Allison and West had further success to leave Billericay 31-4, but Essex staffer Paul Walter held firm to score 37 off 91 balls before he fell to Winter (4-16), who also accounted for Mark Harmer.

That left Knight's men 102-6, with Poulton then dismissed by Ian Belchamber for a top score of 41.

Smith edged Billericay closer before falling to West (2-30), while Belchamber (2-32) struck again before Rayner hit the winning runs.

"I think our performance with the ball was still positive, we still gave ourselves a chance bowling at number 11, but ultimately the batting is not quite going to plan at the minute.

"We didn't post enough runs on a tough wicket where 160 was probably enough."

Brentwood did however have more success in the Dukes Essex League Cup as they sealed a narrow 14 run win over Oakfield Parkonians in their quarter-final tie.

The hosts posted a score of 284-5 with James Redwood leading the way with a score of 128 thanks 12 fours and five six's.

In reply, the Division Two side Oakfield fell just short with a score of 270-9 with Ravi Teja Dwaraka Bhadmidipati (94) leading the way.

And skipper West was full of praise for their opponents who made them work hard for the win.

"They really put us to the test, we batted fairly well and put 280 on the board, James Redwood got 128.

"It was a real dominant performance from him, but I think we probably took them a little bit lightly, once we got that score we all thought we were going to win comfortably.

"They played really well and their overseas who has played in the IPL batted really well and they took us to the wire - playing in those close games might be good for us in the long run."