SNEL Premier: Billericay beat Brentwood; Wanstead, Hornchurch, Ilford win

R Rayner of Billericay celebrates taking the wicket of R Saunders during Hornchurch CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 8th June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood suffered a shock defeat at the hands of neighbours Billericay in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division on Saturday.

A Marchant of Bilericay during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019 A Marchant of Bilericay during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

And the one-wicket loss allowed Wanstead to close the gap at the top of the table to three points following their win over Chelmsford, while defending champions Hornchurch beat Belhus to move into third place.

Meanwhile, Ilford claimed a much-needed win at Chingford to climb out of the bottom two.

Brentwood captain Aaron West chose to bat after winning the toss, but the move backfired as the hosts, looking to extend their six-game winning start to the season, were dismissed for 127 in 42 overs.

West (43) top scored, as Robert Rayner (5-38) took the bowling honours for Billericay and Adam Marchant (2-22), Andy Smith, Ross Poulton and Darren Ironside also had success with the ball.

R Poulton in bowling action for Billericay during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019 R Poulton in bowling action for Billericay during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

The visitors were soon in trouble in reply, though, as Nick Winter removed captain Lee Knight for a duck and Ironside for a single to make it 9-2.

Ben Allison and West had further success to leave Billericay 31-4, but Essex staffer Paul Walter held firm to score 37 off 91 balls before he fell to Winter (4-16), who also accounted for Mark Harmer.

That left Knight's men 102-6, with Poulton then dismissed by Ian Belchamber for a top score of 41.

Smith edged Billericay closer before falling to West (2-30), while Belchamber (2-32) struck again before Rayner hit the winning runs.

N Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of T Mumtaz during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019 N Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of T Mumtaz during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Wanstead took advantage of Brentwood's slip thanks to a comfortable win over Chelmsford at Overton Drive, where Robin Das (82) top scored in their 263-9.

Das hit a six and nine fours and put on 86 with Tom Cummins (37) after the Herons had slipped to 12-2 early on.

Naivedyam Dwivedi (45) added 51 with Das, while captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (28 not out) helped set a challenging target.

Jonathan Das and Zain Shahzad had early success with the ball to reduce Chelmsford to 27-2, with Jahansher Akbar adding a quickfire brace to make it 128-4.

But the visitors looked well set as they reached 167 without further loss, until Dwivedi (2-36) removed Sean Sullivan and captain Jack Sterland (70).

The last four wickets fell for just three runs, as Akbar finished with an impressive 5-49 haul to seal a 63-run win.

Hornchurch were put into bat at Belhus and saw Ronnie Saunders (30) and Jamie Sorrell (21) put on 60 for the first wicket.

Mervyn Westfield of Hornchurch during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019 Mervyn Westfield of Hornchurch during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019

Captain Billy Gordon fell for just 10, six days after his club record 212 not out in the Bertie Joel Trophy, and Kieran Scarlioli soon followed to leave the visitors 77-4.

But Merv Westfield held the rest of the innings together with support from Michael Bones, Jas Bassan (21) and Mehad Khan (19 not out), hitting two sixes and five fours in his 71.

Hornchurch closed on 223-9 and Khan (2-12) struck twice early on to reduce Belhus to 29-2.

Gayan Sirisoma claimed a third wicket with the total on 54, but Joe Joyce (35) and Max Osborne (45) put on 70 for the fourth wicket.

A Raji of Ilford during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019 A Raji of Ilford during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Bassan ended their stand and Westfield (4-33) then ripped through the middle order as Belhus lost six wickets for 37 runs.

Sirisoma (2-33) completed a 52-run win with his second scalp in the 41st over.

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa chose to bat at Chingford and saw his top-order batsmen make important runs.

Nigel Jacobs (21) was first to fall, but Talha Mumtaz hit 53 off 69 balls, while Mohammad Ahktar smashed 66 off just 37 deliveries, including two sixes and 10 fours.

Opener Akash Raji reached 103 off 134 balls, also hitting two sixes and 10 fours, as Ilford closed on 302-9, which proved just enough as the home side came up short on 287-9 in reply.