Best-ever season for Athletic says 42-year member Walsh

PUBLISHED: 14:08 05 September 2019

Hornchurch Athletic firsts

Hornchurch Athletic firsts

Hornchurch Athletic completed their 'best-ever season' with three teams promoted in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League - two as title winners - and the other missing out by the narrowest of margins.

The firsts ended their Division One championship campaign with a six-wicket win over Bentley seconds, who were dismissed for 152 as Nathan Duke (3-14) and Joe Turner (3-22) combined.

Sam Samarasekera (52) led the chase and Steve Hammond (35) also chipped in before Ross Raftery sealed victory with a reverse sweep for six to end as the club's leading run scorer.

The seconds, assured of promotion to Division Four, cruised to a 10-wicket win over Rayleigh thirds, who were all out for 143 before Nathan Bastin (59 not out) top scored in reply.

But the already-crowned thirds, with their place in Division Eight already guaranteed, suffered only their second defeat of the season against Navestock seconds.

Keith Turner (39) led the way with the bat in a below-par 121 in an eight-wicket loss.

The fourths needed to win but also rely on other results to earn promotion to Division Nine and did their bit.

Shaz Rehman (68) and Spencer Duke (58) hit half-centuries as they posted 251-5 against South Woodham thirds, who were then dismissed for 119.

But their maximum point haul was not enough, as rivals Great Waltham also picked up the full amount from their win over Rainham fourths to ensure both finished on 278, with Athletic edged into third place by virtue of having won one game fewer.

Nonetheless, Lawrence Walsh - a member for 42 years - called it the club's 'best-ever season' and all can look forward to the 2020 campaign.

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

KFC to open at former Collier Row bank

A branch of KFC will be opening in Collier Row. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Woman taken to hospital after Emerson Park car crash flips car onto roof

Police officers responding to a car crash that left a vehicle on its roof in Herbert Road, Emerson Park. Picture: @MPSEmersonPark

