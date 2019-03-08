Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bentley continue impressive form against Old Chelmsfordians

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 July 2019

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bentley continued their impressive form in the second half of the season with a five wicket victory over Old Chelmsfordians.

The hosts Bentley won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first where they posted a score of 213 for 7.

Tom Bird (58*) scored a half century for the visitors and had good supports from Damian Westwood (42).

Captain Glen Swinney (3-43) led the way with the ball for Bentley with Michael Clark (2-39) also putting in a good display.

In reply, the hosts were led home by the impressive half centuries of Phil Coleman (75*), Chris Pether (56) and Aaron Alee (40) to score 217 for 5.

Although ex-Essex man Joe Grant (3-40) did cause a few problems for them during the reply.

That victory moves Bentley up to third in the T-Rippon Mid-Essex Premier Division table.

You may also want to watch:

They now travel away to fifth-place Rayleigh this weekend as they look to pick up yet another win.

The seconds season of woe continued as they suffered a heavy 168 run defeat to Rettendon in their clash.

Bentley tumbled out for 122 with only the knocks of Sean Whelan (37) and Martin Smith (27) offering any real threat against the hosts bowlers Sullivain (3-21) and Webster (3-39).

They came nowhere near to the total of 2909 for 9 that Rettendon posted with Dan Lawson (58*) and Sean Butler (54) top scoring.

The best bowler for Bentley was Rebecca McGlashon (3-52) for the visitors.

The thirds however returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeat at Great Totham this weekend.

They lost the toss and compiled a total of 161 all out thanks to knocks from Liam Rawlinson (39) and lower order batsman Mark Windley (35).

Callum Dockney (2-23) and Sam Yeates (2-18) were the stand-out bowlers for Great Totham.

In reply, Totham struggled against the superb bowling of youngster Matt France (5-27) and Paul Hollington (2-35) who helped bowl their opponents out for 139.

Most Read

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Standing ovation for Titanic the musical

Havering Music Makers performing Tiitantic at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: Daniel Faust Photography

Most Read

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Standing ovation for Titanic the musical

Havering Music Makers performing Tiitantic at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: Daniel Faust Photography

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Bentley continue impressive form against Old Chelmsfordians

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

Daggers boss Taylor insists they have healthy competition up front

Nathan Ralph of Southend heads clear from Reece Grant of Dagenham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harold Wood runners tackle ELVIS race in Hainault

Harold Wood Running Club members at the ELVIS race (Pic: HWRC)

Lord’s inspires youngsters to follow in the footsteps of England’s World Cup victory

Youngsters at a coaching session at Lord's (Pic: Matt Bright)

Boris Johnson has the ‘X-Factor’ says Romford MP after Conservatives announce new prime minister

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell said he's delighted Boris Johnson will become the new prime minister,
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists