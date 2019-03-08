Bentley continue impressive form against Old Chelmsfordians

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bentley continued their impressive form in the second half of the season with a five wicket victory over Old Chelmsfordians.

The hosts Bentley won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first where they posted a score of 213 for 7.

Tom Bird (58*) scored a half century for the visitors and had good supports from Damian Westwood (42).

Captain Glen Swinney (3-43) led the way with the ball for Bentley with Michael Clark (2-39) also putting in a good display.

In reply, the hosts were led home by the impressive half centuries of Phil Coleman (75*), Chris Pether (56) and Aaron Alee (40) to score 217 for 5.

Although ex-Essex man Joe Grant (3-40) did cause a few problems for them during the reply.

That victory moves Bentley up to third in the T-Rippon Mid-Essex Premier Division table.

They now travel away to fifth-place Rayleigh this weekend as they look to pick up yet another win.

The seconds season of woe continued as they suffered a heavy 168 run defeat to Rettendon in their clash.

Bentley tumbled out for 122 with only the knocks of Sean Whelan (37) and Martin Smith (27) offering any real threat against the hosts bowlers Sullivain (3-21) and Webster (3-39).

They came nowhere near to the total of 2909 for 9 that Rettendon posted with Dan Lawson (58*) and Sean Butler (54) top scoring.

The best bowler for Bentley was Rebecca McGlashon (3-52) for the visitors.

The thirds however returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeat at Great Totham this weekend.

They lost the toss and compiled a total of 161 all out thanks to knocks from Liam Rawlinson (39) and lower order batsman Mark Windley (35).

Callum Dockney (2-23) and Sam Yeates (2-18) were the stand-out bowlers for Great Totham.

In reply, Totham struggled against the superb bowling of youngster Matt France (5-27) and Paul Hollington (2-35) who helped bowl their opponents out for 139.