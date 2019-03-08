Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bentley bag another comfortable victory

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 July 2019

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bentley picked up a second consecutive resounding win as they beat Great Totham by 136 runs in their T-Rippon Mid Essex Premier Division clash.

The visitors Bentley lost the toss and were invited to bat first where they posted a score of 287 all out led by the impressive century of Phil Coleman (108).

His first century since returning from a long term injury and he was ably supported by Ash Parmenter (40) and Tom Mann (33) with Sam Bowen (3-53) the best bowler for the hosts.

In reply, Great Totham lost wickets steadily to the fine spin bowling from Michael Clark (4-14) and the pace of Steve Flack (3-45).

Harry Cooper (61) top scored as they were bowled out for 151 and Bentley continued their winning start to the second-half of the season.

They will look to make it three wins in a row when they host Old Chelmsfordians this weekend.

The second however returned to losing ways as they suffered a narrow three wicket defeat to high-flyers Tillingham.

You may also want to watch:

Bentley won the toss and chose to bat first but fell for a well below par total of 167 all out.

Stand-in captain Ollie Gordon (33) and Chris Walker (33) top scoring for Bentley with Tillingham bowler Connor Hayman (4-47) causing them problems.

The reply was led by opener David Cummins (68 not out) as they reached 168-7 despite strong bowling efforts from Sean Whelan (2-17).

The defeat means Bentley stay routed to the bottom two of the league table but they will keen to respond when they travel away to Rettendon.

The thirds also suffered defeat as they were comfortably beat by 100 runs against Little Baddow.

Bentley won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first where they amassed a total 274 for 7.

The innings was dominated by the century of Alex Smith (155) although Bentley's Luca Mills (2-49) put in a good effort with the ball.

Bentley, despite the hard grafting half century of Australian veteran Grant McDonald (85) struggled their way to 174 for 5 which was well short of the target.

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Bentley bag another comfortable victory

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

West Ham get their man at last as French striker signs

Sebastien Haller is West Ham's club record signing

Havering 90 Joggers rack up miles at Spitfire Scramble

Havering 90 Joggers at Spitfire Scramble race (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Daggers boss Taylor wants better in the Charlton clash

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Artists inspired by Upminster’s community forest will showcase sculptures and art at returning exhibition

Last year's art and sculpture exhibition at the Thames Chase Forest Centre. It returns this August. Picture: Thames Chase Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists