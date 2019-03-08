Bentley bag another comfortable victory

Bentley picked up a second consecutive resounding win as they beat Great Totham by 136 runs in their T-Rippon Mid Essex Premier Division clash.

The visitors Bentley lost the toss and were invited to bat first where they posted a score of 287 all out led by the impressive century of Phil Coleman (108).

His first century since returning from a long term injury and he was ably supported by Ash Parmenter (40) and Tom Mann (33) with Sam Bowen (3-53) the best bowler for the hosts.

In reply, Great Totham lost wickets steadily to the fine spin bowling from Michael Clark (4-14) and the pace of Steve Flack (3-45).

Harry Cooper (61) top scored as they were bowled out for 151 and Bentley continued their winning start to the second-half of the season.

They will look to make it three wins in a row when they host Old Chelmsfordians this weekend.

The second however returned to losing ways as they suffered a narrow three wicket defeat to high-flyers Tillingham.

Bentley won the toss and chose to bat first but fell for a well below par total of 167 all out.

Stand-in captain Ollie Gordon (33) and Chris Walker (33) top scoring for Bentley with Tillingham bowler Connor Hayman (4-47) causing them problems.

The reply was led by opener David Cummins (68 not out) as they reached 168-7 despite strong bowling efforts from Sean Whelan (2-17).

The defeat means Bentley stay routed to the bottom two of the league table but they will keen to respond when they travel away to Rettendon.

The thirds also suffered defeat as they were comfortably beat by 100 runs against Little Baddow.

Bentley won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first where they amassed a total 274 for 7.

The innings was dominated by the century of Alex Smith (155) although Bentley's Luca Mills (2-49) put in a good effort with the ball.

Bentley, despite the hard grafting half century of Australian veteran Grant McDonald (85) struggled their way to 174 for 5 which was well short of the target.