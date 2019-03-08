Bentley break highest run total as they seal victory over Great Baddow

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bentley cruised to a comfortable 144 run victory over Great Baddow in their T-Rippon Mid Essex League Premier Division clash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019 Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

The firsts won the toss and chose to bat first where they amassed the highest total they've scored so far this season of 299 for 6.

Tom Mann (64), Tom Johnson (61) and Chris Pether (64) top scored for Bentley with splendid half centuries while Richard Wilson (2-53) was the stand-out bowler for Great Baddow.

In reply, Baddow lost wickets steadily to the superb spin bowling performance of Ash Parmenter (6-29), who was backed up by captain Glen Swinney (2-38) to get the second half of the season off to a good start as they bowled them out for 155.

The seconds brought to an end to their long losing run with a comprehensive local derby win over South Weald.

The hosts won the toss and invited Bentley to bat first where they also posted their highest total of the season so far with 300 for 8.

You may also want to watch:

An impressive opening partnership of 179 between acting skipper Ollie Gordon (97) and Chris Walker (75) led the way.

Matthew Imbert (3-35) was the main wicket taker for the hosts South Weald.

They then struggled their way to 194 for 9 in reply with Vamshi Lingala (34) and Peter Stroud (33) top scoring against the bowling of Chris Walker (2-41) and George Alavoine (2-22).

The thirds had their winning run brought to a halt as they lost by 79 runs in a top of the table clash against Broomfield.

Hosts Broomfield won the toss and opted to bat first where they reached a total of 218 for 8 led by the knocks of young Matthew Mansfield (74) and Andy Pyne (31 not out) despite good bowling efforts from Ben Harris (2-9), Finlay Gray (2-20) that got the hosts reeling at 31 for 4.

In reply, Bentley struggled despite the hard grafting half century of Liam Rawlinson (51).

Pyne (4-31) caused problems for Bentley as he was the stand-out bowler for Broomfield as the visitors only reached 139-9.