Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bentley break highest run total as they seal victory over Great Baddow

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 July 2019

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bentley cruised to a comfortable 144 run victory over Great Baddow in their T-Rippon Mid Essex League Premier Division clash.

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

The firsts won the toss and chose to bat first where they amassed the highest total they've scored so far this season of 299 for 6.

Tom Mann (64), Tom Johnson (61) and Chris Pether (64) top scored for Bentley with splendid half centuries while Richard Wilson (2-53) was the stand-out bowler for Great Baddow.

In reply, Baddow lost wickets steadily to the superb spin bowling performance of Ash Parmenter (6-29), who was backed up by captain Glen Swinney (2-38) to get the second half of the season off to a good start as they bowled them out for 155.

The seconds brought to an end to their long losing run with a comprehensive local derby win over South Weald.

The hosts won the toss and invited Bentley to bat first where they also posted their highest total of the season so far with 300 for 8.

You may also want to watch:

An impressive opening partnership of 179 between acting skipper Ollie Gordon (97) and Chris Walker (75) led the way.

Matthew Imbert (3-35) was the main wicket taker for the hosts South Weald.

They then struggled their way to 194 for 9 in reply with Vamshi Lingala (34) and Peter Stroud (33) top scoring against the bowling of Chris Walker (2-41) and George Alavoine (2-22).

The thirds had their winning run brought to a halt as they lost by 79 runs in a top of the table clash against Broomfield.

Hosts Broomfield won the toss and opted to bat first where they reached a total of 218 for 8 led by the knocks of young Matthew Mansfield (74) and Andy Pyne (31 not out) despite good bowling efforts from Ben Harris (2-9), Finlay Gray (2-20) that got the hosts reeling at 31 for 4.

In reply, Bentley struggled despite the hard grafting half century of Liam Rawlinson (51).

Pyne (4-31) caused problems for Bentley as he was the stand-out bowler for Broomfield as the visitors only reached 139-9.

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Bentley break highest run total as they seal victory over Great Baddow

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

Kandi inspires Daggers to Concord victory

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates scoring a hat-trick (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rainham fire: MP Jon Cruddas praises firefighters as underground blaze burns on into sixth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Delays and cancellations on c2c services due to broken down train at West Ham

c2c services are being terminated at Barking due to a broken down trail at West Ham. Picture: c2c
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists