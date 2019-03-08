Bentley upset league leaders Springfield, while it's mixed fortunes for other club sides

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

Bentley firsts pulled off a superb win over unbeaten league leaders Springfield in the T-Rippon Mid Essex Premier Division.



Ash Parmenter (5-23) produced an inspired bowling spell of spin backed up by the superb catching of Phil Coleman who managed a hat-trick of catches.

Springfield looked to be cruising at 146 for 3 after knocks from James Clark (57) and Charlie Prudence (38) they collapsed and lost seven wickets for 26 runs.

Replying to Bentley's well below par total of 186 all out.

Coleman, who returned from a long-term injury, hit an impressive 63 runs and was well supported by Chris Porter (63) led the way after being well placed at 150 for 3 but they also endured a collapse where they lost seven wickets for 36 runs.



Lee Brooks (3-8) was the stand-out bowler for Springfield in the contest.

Bentley will now travel away to Aythorpe Roding as they look to make it three consecutive wins in the league.

The seconds season of woes continued with a defeat to Springfield seconds in the T-Rippon Mid Essex Division One.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first, where they post a total of 226 for 4, led by the half centuries of Kun Jasani (75) and Andy Frost (74).

Sean Whelan (3-41) bowled a good spell for the visitors.

In reply, despite the good knocks of Tom Mann (45), Callum Smith (41) and Ollie Gordon (31) they were unable to save Bentley as they were all bowled out for 175.

The thirds continued their winning run with a comprehensive victory at Navestock in their division eight clash.

Bentley won the toss and stuck local rivals Navestock into bat first where they crumbled for 50 all out.

Luca Mills (4-9) and Callum McDonald (4-16) led the way with strong bowling performance.

In reply, Bentley managed 53 for 3 to cruise to a comfortable seven wicket win, with Jamie Knight top-scoring with 22 not out.