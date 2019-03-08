Search

Bentley endure a tricky weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 May 2019

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bentley firsts with a weakened side suffered a crushing first defeat of the season at Old Chelmsfordians.

Having won the toss they elected to bat first and posted a below par score of 199 all out.

The knock of Aaron Alee (44) and Tom Mann (41) was the bright spell for the visitors as they finished as the leading scorers.

In reply, Old Chelmsfordians had no trouble passing Bentley's score thanks to half centuries from McNeil (67 not out) and Bucknell (50).

Sean Whelan 1 for 36 was the best bowling performance for the visitors as the hosts reached 203 for 3.

The seconds also suffered defeat as they lost by 267 runs to Rettendon in the T-Rippon Mid Essex Division One.

The visitors Rettendon won the toss and elected to bat first, where they amassed a total score of 380 for 5, which was a new record for run against Bentley.

Wall (131) led the way with ex-Essex girls player Rebecca McGlashon 1 for 44 the strongest bowling performance from the hosts.

In reply, Bentley only managed to muster up a score of 113 all out, with Nick Binnell (25) top scoring.

The thirds saved the weekend for the club thanks to a club record opening partnership from Ross Marder (201 not out) with a superb unbeaten double century and Liam Rawlinson (77 not out) for 301 after being put in to bat first.

In reply, Great Totham were bowled out for 110 with the wickets being shared between Ben Harris 3 for 7, Matt France 3 for 36 and Rupert France 2 for 17.

