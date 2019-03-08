It was a good win says Hornchurch skipper Gordon

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon says it was good win as they edged past by Belhus by 52 runs despite a collapse on the weekend.

The treble-winners were put into bat first at Belhus and saw Ronnie Saunders (30) and Jamie Sorrell (21) put on 60 for the first wicket.

Captain Billy Gordon fell for just 10, six days after his club record 212 not out in the Bertie Joel Trophy, and Kieran Scarlioli soon followed to leave the visitors 77-4.

But Merv Westfield held the rest of the innings together with support from Michael Bones, Jas Bassan (21) and Mehad Khan (19 not out), hitting two sixes and five fours in his 71 to help Hornchurch close on 223-9.

"It was a good win in the end because at one stage it looked like we could lose the game so it was good to get the 20 points," Gordon said.

"With Brentwood losing it has helped us catch up a little bit, so it was good for win for us."

The skipper was quick to praise former Essex man Westfield for his performance that got them across the line in their latest Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division fixture.

"He was class again, he has been pretty much every game, and he always gives 100 per cent which is all I can ask for.

"He batted class and helped us get up to a respectable score.

"We had a couple of guys like Jas got 20 odd, Ronnie got a good start, but we had a bit of a collapse in the middle but we managed to rescue it.

"It was good to get it up to 233 as at one stage I thought we was going to be all out for 160."

Mehad Khan (2-12) struck twice early on to reduce Belhus to 29-2.

Gayan Sirisoma claimed a third wicket with the total on 54, but Joe Joyce (35) and Max Osborne (45) put on 70 for the fourth wicket.

Bassan ended their stand and Westfield (4-33) then ripped through the middle order as Belhus lost six wickets for 37 runs.

Sirisoma (2-33) completed a 52-run win with his second scalp in the 41st over.